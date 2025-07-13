Sycamore man dies in Geneva motorcycle crash

at

Geneva police, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneva and Batavia fire departments responded to the single-vehicle crash, discovered by passing motorists at 6:37 a.m., according to a news release.

The driver, who has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the crash site at 6:58 a.m.

Police said a motorcycle traveling west on Fabyan Parkway between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic and struck an embankment on the south side of the road, according to a preliminary investigation.

Fabyan Parkway has been reopened to traffic, Geneva police announced at about 11:30 a.m.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash. The Geneva Emergency Management Agency and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management provided traffic assistance during the investigation.

This is a developing story which will be updated.