Plano Public Library’s May programming for adults and kids

Holiday closings: Monday, May 25, Memorial Day

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Writers Group

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 14

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 9

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

ICash: Discover What’s Yours

1 to 3:30 p.m. May 16

A representative from the Treasurer’s office will be here to assist you in checking if the State is holding any money owed to you through its ICash program. Your property will be returned at no cost with the proper identification. Drop-in event. Assistance will be given on a first come, first served basis.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday

Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Get Covered Illinois

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13, and every Wednesday through June 24

Meet with a Get Covered Illinois Navigator. Navigators are trained professionals who assist you with finding health insurance options through Get Covered Illinois. This includes helping you complete eligibility annd enrollment forms. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette – Linens and Lemons

6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

12:30 to 2 p.m. May 19

A representative from Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class – All Occasion Cards

6:30 to 8 p.m., May 19

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Wednesday Book Club

3:30 to 4:30 p.m., May 20

JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson will be discussed. The book for June will be THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Plot Twisters Book Club

7 to 8 p.m., May 26

If you love a good thriller, this book club is for you. We’ll discuss My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing in May. For adults. Registration is required. Space is limited. Books can be picked up at the Checkout Desk.

Blood Drive

2:30n to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, June 1 and Aug. 1

To schedule your donation, please sign up at the Library or online at www.versiti.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Each donor will be entered in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card. Location: Meeting Room.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs call 630-552-2025.

Pizza & Pages Grades 4 – 6

5 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., May 12

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Registration required.

What is Biomimicry?

Ages 6 – 8: 4 to 5 p.m.

Ages 9 – 12: 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., May 13

Nature has inspired many products and solutions we use in our everyday life – come explore biomimicry with us. Presented by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H. For independent children, without an adult. Registration required.

Making Music

10:30 to 11:10 a.m., May 14

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement, and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.