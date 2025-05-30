Batavia seeking artists to design community mural project

The Batavia Public Art Initiative is seeking artists to design a new mural project titled “The City of Good Energy” on the south side of the Comedy Vault building at 18 E. Wilson St. (Photo provided by Water Street Studios)

The Batavia Public Art Initiative is seeking artists to design a new mural project titled “The City of Good Energy” to serve as the gateway into the downtown community.

The mural is intended to be vibrant, colorful and celebrate the city’s spirit of inclusion, energy and civic pride.

Artists are invited to submit samples and portfolios of their work to showcase their artistic style. Selected artists will contribute to a prominent landmark along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The mural will cover a 24-by-20-foot cinderblock wall on the south side of the Comedy Vault building at 18 E. Wilson St.

The design should reflect the city’s family-oriented, outdoorsy and progressive nature, energized by volunteerism and civic pride, while incorporating the phrases “The City of Good Energy” and “Batavia, IL.”

Up to five artists will be selected and commissioned to develop a concept design.

Each artist will receive a $250 stipend to create the design, and the artist whose design is selected will receive an additional $1,000.

The mural itself will be created by a team of local volunteers.

Submissions will be accepted from June 1 to 20. Selected artists will be notified by July 1 and will have to submit their designs by July 25. The final selection will be made on Aug. 1.

Artists should include their contact information, three to six samples of their work and a brief description or sketch of their concept for the mural with their applications.

For more information or to apply, visit waterstreetstudios.org/public-art and direct questions to publicart@waterstreetstudios.org.

Submissions will be reviewed by a committee of the Batavia Public Art Initiative, a program of Water Street Studios dedicated to enhancing public spaces with art installations.

Artists from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.