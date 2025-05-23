St. Charles will host annual pride celebration and flag raising ceremony June 2

Assisted by two city staff members, former St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek raised the first Pride flag in the city’s history in 2022. (Eric Schelkopf)

The City of St. Charles will raise the pride flag and host an Inclusion Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 2 outside City Hall.

This will be the fourth year of the event in St. Charles, which is intended to connect, support, and celebrate members of the community, their families, friends and allies.

City Council members approved the request from the St. Charles Equity and Inclusion Commission to close the city-owned parking lot for the ceremony, and to fly the pride flag throughout the month of June in an unanimous vote at their May 19 City Council meeting.

The parking lot at the corner of Route 64 and Riverside Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Police services will be present at the event, and “no parking” signs will barricade the lot’s entrances ahead of the event.