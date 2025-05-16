St. Charles North, Geneva baseball secure series sweeps: Thursday’s Kane County sports roundup

Baseball

Geneva 4, St. Charles East 3

Noah Hallahan tied the game with a two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game at 2-2, and Ethan Gronberg hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh to help the Vikings (22-9, 12-6 DuKane) secure the three-game series sweep over the Saints (12-16, 8-10).

Nate Moline, James Feigleson and Dylan McCabe each led the Saints with two hits, with the latter two batters each driving in a run.

St. Charles North 14, Lake Park 0 (5 innings)

A 12-run second inning, highlighted by two doubles and four RBIs from Ben Auer in the inning, was more than enough to to help the North Stars (17-11, 12-6 DuKane) secure the series sweep over the Lancers.

The North Stars begin a three-game series against the Vikings on Saturday, which will now decide the conference.

Liam Straub had three RBIs in the contest and Ty Heimbuch added a two-run home run.

Batavia 15, Wheaton-Warrenville South 3 (5 innings)

Michael Vander Luitgaren capped off his six-RBI game with a grand slam to lead the Bulldogs (12-17-1, 9-9) to the victory in the rubber match of a three-game series against Tigers.

Keenan Harp (three hits, three RBIs), Liam Darre (one hit, three RBIs) and Luke Stevenson also went yard in the contest. Brennon Zeng added a double and a triple.

St. Francis 9, Montini 2

Brady Carroll had a home run and two RBIs, Brayden Hobein finished with three hits and Nolan Galla added two hits of his own as the Spartans (23-4, 12-1 CCL) got back in the win column.

Fenwick 8, Aurora Central Catholic 5

Brodie Curry went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Jackson Michels also added two hits as the Chargers (14-15, 5-8 CCL) dropped the series opener.

Softball

St. Charles East 13, Batavia 0

Makayla Van Dinther allowed just one hit and struck out 15 in the circle, Alyse Price had three hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBIs and Addi Wolf drove in five runs off of two hits as the Saints (17-14, 6-6 DuKane) got a big victory over the Bulldogs (7-19, 2-10).

Ellie Swanson recorded the only hit in the game for the Bulldogs.

Kaneland 5, Aurora Central Catholic 4

Lillyana Crawford had three hits, Maddie Anderson hit a solo home run and Brynn Woods got her 11th strikeout to end the game with the tying run on third and the winning run on second as the Knights (20-12) got to the 20-win mark with a victory over the Chargers (22-9).

Kate Gambro and Ashley Moore each had two hits in the game, while Grace Grunloh had two RBIs for the Chargers.

Glenbard North 8, St. Charles North 5

Ivy Gleason drove in a pair of runs and Addy Umlauf recorded two hits as the North Stars (19-6, 9-3 DuKane) failed to secure at least a share of the conference title with the loss.

Wheaton North 12, Geneva 7

Clara Lyons went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Jillian Bultmann drove in a pair of runs and Kaitlyn Sprague and Sloane Fisher each put up two hits as the Vikings (7-20, 0-12 DuKane) fell to the Falcons.

Girls soccer

Batavia 4, Glenbard North 1

Reece Recker, Alexa Schorr, Leah Zimberoff and Addie Solomon all found the back of the net as the Bulldogs (9-7-3, 5-2 DuKane) secured at least third place for their best finish in conference play since 2019, when they finished second.

Boys water polo

(3) St. Charles (co-op) 21, (6) St. Patrick 5

An 11-goal second quarter proved to be more than enough as St. Charles (23-8) won its playoff opener to advance to the sectional semifinals to face (2) Fenwick.

Cole Selig and Brady Nightlinger each had four goals, while Dennis Balahnin and Francesco Alongi finished with hat tricks.