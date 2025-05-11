Batavia baseball wins rubber-match game over St. Charles East: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Batavia 8, St. Charles East 4

Liam Darre had a three-run home run in the sixth inning and finished with four RBIs and Connar Temple threw 6⅓ no-hit innings to help the Bulldogs (10-16-1, 7-8 DuKane Conference) win the rubber match of a three-game series against the Saints (12-13, 8-7).

Michael Vander Luitgaren added two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Luke Stevenson had two hits in the game.

Joey Arend drove in the Saints’ only runs of the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning.

Geneva 7, Wheaton North 6

The Vikings (19-9, 9-6 DuKane) scored four innings in the bottom of the seventh, all with two outs, to avoid the series sweep with a walk-off victory over the Falcons and keep a share of the conference lead.

Tate Beran tied the game with a two-run single before Nick Price ended the game after scoring on an error. Miles Dibble also added three hits and drove in two runs.

St. Charles North 13, Glenbard North 3 (5 innings)

Ty Heimbuch drove in four runs while Mason Netcel, Matt Ritchie and Matt Kelly each drove in a pair as the North Stars (14-11, 9-6 DuKane) secured the series sweep over the Panthers to take a share of the lead in the conference.

Romeoville 4, Kaneland 2

Antonio Villanueva and Carter Grabowski each had RBIs in the sixth innings as the Knights (16-9) dropped their fourth consecutive game.

De La Salle 5, Aurora Central Catholic 2

Brodie Curry recorded two hits, while Tyler Davis and Leo Corral each had RBIs in the loss for the Chargers (14-11, 5-5 CCL).

Softball

St. Charles North 2, Edwardsville 1

Jordyn McBride hit a two-run double in the first inning, which proved to be enough to help the North Stars to victory.

Lauren Seyller got the win on the mound, allowing just four hits and one run (zero earned) over six innings.

St. Charles North 5, Pontiac 1

McBride hit a solo home run, Ella Heimbuch (RBI) and Julianna Kouba each had two hits and Paige Murray (RBI) allowed four hits and one run (zero earned) to help the North Stars (17-5) secure the doubleheader sweep.

Aurora Central Catholic 8, Metea Valley 3

Corina Miller struck out eight batters over five innings and Morgan Vaghy recorded three hits and two RBIs to help the Chargers (21-8) to the nonconference victory.

Burlington Central 2, Stillman Valley 1

Mei Shirokawa (2 for 4) drove in both runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Izzy Reed allowed just three hits and one run (zero earned) in the victory.

Hononegah 6, Burlington Central 4

Allie Botkin recorded three hits and Olivia Sutton added two base hits as the Rockets (13-16) failed to secure the doubleheader sweep.

Schaumburg 13, Batavia 2 (5 innings)

Batavia fell to 6-17 with the loss.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 2, Geneva 1

Elsa Carlson and Sydney Batts each found the back of the net to help the Rockets (9-9) take down the Vikings (4-10-4)

St. Charles East 1, Bartlett 0

Sophia Wollenberg scored the lone goal off of a penalty kick in the first half to help the Saints (16-4-2) to a nonconference victory.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (Co-op) 11, Fremd 6

In the first of two games, James Shimon put up five goals while Tommy Marcotte put up 12 saves in net to lead St. Charles to victory.

St. Charles 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 8

In Game 2 of the day, Dennis Balahnin put up five goals, Shimon and Mac Mika recorded a hat trick, and St. Charles (22-8) set a program record for wins in a season.