Joshua Tree Community of Geneva celebrates new 12-seat passenger van

Clients and volunteers of the Joshua Tree Community, based in Geneva, stand with their new $68,000 12-passenger van purchased from Hawk Ford of St. Charles. The nonprofit serves intellectually disabled adults. (Provided by Amy Singer)

The Joshua Tree Community in Geneva now owns a 12-seat passenger van due to the generosity of donors, according to a news release.

The Joshua Tree Community, based in Geneva, is a nonprofit that serves intellectually disabled adults with field trips, recreation, volunteering and other activities requiring transportation.

“This van represents far more than just transportation; it is a bridge to greater independence, community, and personal growth for our participants,” Joshua Tree founder Amy Singer said in the release.

Through group activities and consistent community engagement, Joshua Tree participants have grown in independence, confidence and community awareness, all made possible by donor support.

“Reliable, safe transportation is crucial to our mission of fostering active participation within the local community,” Singer said in the release. “Now we can safely transport our participants daily as they build critical socialization skills, explore new experiences, and integrate more fully into the community.”

The passenger van cost about $68,000, Singer said in an email, and was purchased from Hawk Ford of St. Charles.

The donors who made the purchase possible are: The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, Dunham Foundation, Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles, AJR Specialty Products and Continental Envelope.

Also, Woodland Windows and Doors, Northwestern Medicine, William Flesch Revocable Trust, BFC Print, Bradley Clemmons, Shodeen Foundation, Compact Industries, Susan Daley, Melissa and Marck Calisher, Mendel Plumbing and Heating, Pamela Hoffman, Beverly Sabo and Greg and Alice Miller.

More information is available online at www.joshuatreecommunity.com.