Newly elected St. Charles City Clerk will not take post

St. Charles City Clerk-elect Susan Hanson will not take office after winning an uncontested race in the April 1 election.

Hanson ran unopposed. Former clerk Nancy Garrison did not run for reelection.

Since the election, Hanson moved outside of St. Charles city limits. While she has not formally withdrawn her candidacy, she will not assume the role, according to a news release from the city.

All other officials elected in the April election were sworn in at a May 5 City Council meeting. Hanson was not present for the swearing in nor the first meeting of the newly seated council on the same evening.

Per city code, Mayor Clint Hull will appoint someone to fill the City Clerk position. The city plans to officially announce the vacancy during the May 19 City Council meeting.

Those interested in filling the role should should submit a letter of interest and resume to Deputy Clerk Marzena Sheets at msheets@stcharlesil.gov. Applicants must reside within St. Charles city limits.