Geneva city phone system down - no outside calls

The city of Geneva’s phone system is down Wednesday and all departments cannot receive external phone calls, officials announced in a news release.

However, 911 service remains operational and residents should call that number in case of an emergency.

The public can use the city’s online staff directory to access city email addresses.

Residents also can report non-emergency concerns through the city’s online request tracker platform, according to the release.

There is no estimated time for restoration on the city’s phone system.

Updates will be provided when more information is made available.