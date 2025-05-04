Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Batavia VFW on May 26

(File photo) The Batavia VFW Post 1197 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on May 26. Pictured, veterans in Batavia salute the flag as it is raised at the Flag Day Monument opening ceremony at Patriot's Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 will host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen on Monday, May 26.

The ceremonial event begins at 11 a.m. at the Post, 645 S. River Street, Batavia.

The program features performances by the Batavia Community Band, a wreath-laying ceremony, a tribute to POW/MIA soldiers, the playing of taps, and a rifle salute.

Community members are invited to come together in remembrance and appreciation of the veterans who served.

“We are dedicated to supporting our veterans and their families,“ Steve Hunter, post commander, said in a news release. “These events are a testament to our commitment to serving those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. We encourage all veterans and their families to attend and make the most of these opportunities.”

For more information on the event, you can call 630-640-6014 or email submariner609@yahoo.com.