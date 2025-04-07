How the Batavia Community Band reignites passions for music

(File photo) Beginning in May each year, the Batavia Community Band allows community members to perform at a number of different events in town. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Like transposing from one key to another, time sounds a certain timbre when multiple generations blend to form an orchestra. With musicians ranging from 18 to near 80, the Batavia Community Band is testament that any music that once leaves the fingers can always again return.

Band manager Linda Schielke said the art of rediscovering a passion for music opens something beautiful within each of the band’s musicians.

“I had not played in 37 years when John Heath and I put the band together,” Schielke said. “That’s what’s so fun, so many people who start with us haven’t played for many years. Maybe our breath control isn’t quite as strong as it once was, but we all seem to rise to the challenge and enjoy accomplishing together. However old we are, we’re all band geeks at heart. To play with a band this great at this stage of my life is wonderful.”

Pounding on her bass drum, Schielke helps provide the pulse of the 50 to 60 members of the band. She helped found the band with retired Batavia High School band director John Heath in 2013. Heath, who serves as the community band’s director, said he gets inspired seeing the passion reignite in the older musicians with the same love as the younger instrumentalists perfecting their craft.

“I’m reawakening the joy they had when they were in bands in their early years,” Heath said. “Whenever I find a musician who hasn’t played for decades, I tell them what they learned never goes away. That musical information is still in your head. There’s a wonderful feeling in making a live art form and sharing it with the community.”

Batavia Community Band Director John Heath conducts the band through Christmas carols during the Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Riverwalk on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The band’s popularity has grown each year with their town festival performances starting in beginning in May, from Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, two autumn riverwalk concerts, Veterans Day, and culminating in the years-end Celebration of Lights winter holiday festival.

“Over the years, the audience we have developed in Batavia has grown a high appreciation for what we do,” Heath said. “They are aware of all the hard work that goes into our high level of performance. Because many musicians have been with us so long now, we can play more diverse and challenging pieces each year. The harder the piece, the more pride the musicians take in what they’re accomplishing.”

Heath said the diversity of the band reflects the tapestry of people that make up the community.

“I have a couple members that have played into their late 70’s,” Heath said. “Former band parents of my students have now started playing their instruments again and sometimes we even get second-generation players as well when their kids join the band.”

Linda Schielke plays percussion with the Batavia Community Band at a rehearsal at city hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Schielke said this diversity gives the band its strength and unique identity.

“It’s very representative of what Batavia is all about, it’s a very community-minded spirit about doing the best for your town,” Schielke said. “All the ages are very supportive of each other, the cross-section of people is what makes it fun. I think it helps us all live our youth a little longer.”

Through their live performances, Schielke said the band loves playing for the children of the community and instilling within them a passion for music and the arts.

“Exposure is everything when it comes to learning,” Schielke said. “Our performances help them appreciate what they hear throughout their whole life and helps develop a love for listening to the beauty of music.”

