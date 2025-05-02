Aurora Central Catholic girls soccer, baseball get conference wins: Thursday’s KCC sports roundup

Girls soccer

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Montini 2

Gabby Montes found the back of the net in the final seconds of regulation to help the Chargers (9-5-1, 3-1 GCAC) to the conference victory.

St. Francis 4, IC Catholic 0

The Spartans (9-2, 4-1 GCAC) put up two goals in both the first and second halves for the conference victory.

Lyons 3, St. Charles East 2

Georggia Desario and Brooklyn Grossi each found the back of the net as the Saints (14-3-2) fell during consolation play of the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

New Trier 6, St. Charles North 0

The North Stars (5-5-3) got shut out in a rematch of last season’s Class 3A state title game to fall to consolation play of the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

St. Laurence 8, Rosary 0

The Royals (1-13, 0-6) dropped their fifth straight contest with the loss.

Baseball

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Leo 2

Matthew Guzaukas had eight strikeouts and allowed one earned run on the mound to help the Chargers (10-10, 1-4 Chicago Catholic) snap a three-game losing skid.

Liam Torrence led the offense with three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a run. Nick Czerak drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

Fenwick 8, Marmion 6

Charlie Zebig finished with three doubles and Charlie Schweiner had two RBIs as the Cadets (13-9-1, 4-1 CCL) dropped their first conference game of the season.

Softball

Burlington Central 14, Crystal Lake South 2 (5 innings)

The Rockets (12-12, 9-3 Fox Valley Conference) put up eight runs in the second inning and six in the third to help them to their ninth conference win of the season, tying them for the most since joining the FVC.

Addison Beltran paced the offense with two hits, including a triple and three RBIs. Allie Botkin drove two runs on a pair of base knocks and Antonina Garcia also finished with two hits, including a double.

Lake Park 6, St. Charles East 2 (9 innings)

Addison Wolf had a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Saints (11-11, 2-4 DuKane) couldn’t produce any more offense to lose in extra innings.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (co-op) 10, Andrews 4

James Shimon scored six goals, while Tommy Marcotte had 11 saves in net to help St. Charles (20-8) to its 10th home win of the season, setting a program record.