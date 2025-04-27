St. Charles North softball’s bats wake up in doubleheader victories: Saturday’s KCC sports roundup

Softball

St. Charles North 12, Antioch 2 (5 innings)

Julianna Kouba had a team-high three hits and three RBIs, while Faith Maleski and Ginger Ritter each had a home run and two RBIs to help the North Stars win their first of two games on the day.

Carrigan Rich allowed five hits and two runs over five innings in the circle for the win. She also had two RBIs in the contest.

St. Charles North 10, West Chicago 3

Abby Zawadski blasted two home runs and had five RBIs, while Kouba went 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs as the North Stars (11-3) got the doubleheader sweep.

Geneva 8, Schaumburg 7

Despite a late surge from the Saxons, the Vikings (6-9) held on to secure the victory at home.

Clara Lyons led the offense with two hits, including a grand slam in the second inning, and finished with five RBIs. Kat Cerwin and Kaitlyn Sprague each recorded three hits in the game.

Aurora Central Catholic 16, Trinity 1 (4 innings)

The Chargers (17-5, 6-2 GCAC - White) put up 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the mercy-rule victory.

Sophia Delgado led the scoring effort, going 2 for 4 and driving in four runs in the contest. Kate Gambro also drove in three runs, while Ashley Moore recorded a two-run double.

Corina Miller (3 for 3, RBI) got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and one run (zero earned) and striking out eight over four innings for her 10th win of the season.

De La Salle 9, St. Francis 3

Maggie Stewart had two RBIs and Mackenzie Murlick added a solo home run as the Spartans (14-4, 4-3 GCAC - White) dropped the conference matchup.

Baseball

Geneva 8, Glenbard North 2

Mason Bruesch struck out 10 over 6⅓ innings and was one of four hitters with two hits as the Vikings (15-5, 5-2 DuKane Conference) opened the three-game series with a win.

Noah Hallahan and Tate Beran each drove in two runs in the game, while Nelson Wendell, Nick Price and Michael Toole also had multi-hit games.

St. Charles East 8, Lake Park 7

Despite letting up seven runs in the final three innings, the Saints (10-7, 6-1 DuKane) managed to hold off the late surge to win the series opener.

Andrew Zolna, James Feigleson and Dylan McCabe each had two RBIs in the game, while Feigleson finished the game with two hits.

Marmion 9, Glenbard South 3

The Cadets (11-8-1) secured a nonconference victory over the Raiders.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 8, St. Charles North 6

Mason Netcel finished a double short of the cycle and drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough as the North Stars (9-9, 4-3 DuKane) dropped their series opener.

The North Stars also recorded nine stolen bases in the game, with Keaton Reinke having five and Ben Auer recording three.

Wheaton North 1, Batavia 0 (8 innings)

Justin Enger allowed five hits and zero earned runs over seven innings, while Keegan Harp had the team’s only two hits as the Bulldogs (5-12-1, 2-5 DuKane) dropped the opening match of the three-game set.

Galesburg 7, Burlington Central 1

Sam Maglares drove in the team’s sole run with an RBI double as the Rockets (10-8) fell to the Streaks.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Charles East 16, St. Rita 4

The Saints (8-0) stayed undefeated on the season with a win over the Mustangs.

Girls Soccer

St. Charles North 1, Oswego East 0 (PKs)

The North Stars (6-4-1) won after going 3-1 in penalty kicks to secure Group B of The Ed Watson Naperville Invitational.

Boys Water Polo

Glenbrook South Invitational

St. Charles (co-op) went 3-1 at the Glenbrook South Invitational to take fourth place. St. Charles (19-7) won against Hersey (9-4), Prospect (12-2) and Loyola (20-7) and fell to Evanston (8-6).