Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners to talk rain barrels, rain gardens at May meeting

The upcoming meeting of the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners will focus on how to use rainwater in gardening.

Jim Kleinwachter from the Conservation Foundation will teach attendees how to transform their properties into a water-wise oasis, using beautiful and practical solutions to channel rainwater.

The presentation shows how rain gardens and rain barrels can make a significant impact on water quality, water conservation and any backyard water woes.

The meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Kleinwachter started with the Conservation Foundation as a volunteer, helping organize the annual DuPage River Sweep since its inception in 1991.

Since then, he has worked on prairie and wetland restoration projects at Warrenville’s Johnson School and on several educational endeavors of the foundation. He was also the recipient of the 1999 Paul Butler Memorial Award.

In 2004, Jim joined the staff as the land preservation specialist, developing the Conservation@Home and Conservation@Work programs to reach home and business owners.

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is open to anyone interested in gardening. For more information, go to their website at bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org or contact them at bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com