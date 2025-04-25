Northwestern Medicine offers drive-thrus for Drug Take Back Day; Narcan also to be distributed

Several Northwestern Medicine sites will offer drive-up locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26 for community members to safely dispose of unused medications.

Northwestern Medicine team members also will distribute Narcan – also know as naloxone – which is used to reverse an opioid overdose. They will also provide education about preventing opioid overdose, according to a news release.

National Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused opioids and other prescription medications. If they are thrown away, they can be retrieved. If they are flushed, they can contaminate the water supply, according to the release.

Northwestern Medicine drive-up collection sites include:

Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, 2900 Foxfield Road, St. Charles, on the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road.

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building, 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, one driveway south of the main hospital.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital 25 N. Winfield Road, Winfield, at the east entrance roundabout.

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, 4201 W. Medical Center Drive, McHenry.

Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital 10400 Haligus Road, Huntley, main entrance.

In addition to illegal and illicit opioids, unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, according to the release.

The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most common form of drug use in America, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

DeKalb County sheriff's deputy Doug Brouwer shows one of the Narcan sprays he carries at all times during a discussion about the opioid overdose treatment Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Sheriff’s Office in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Several Northwestern Medicine sites also have Narcan kiosks, which can be accessed free of charge. All are open 24 hours a day except where noted: