Northwestern Medicine offers drive-thrus for Drug Take Back Day; Narcan also to be distributed

Several Northwestern Medicine sites will offer drive-up locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 26 for community members to safely dispose of unused medications.
Northwestern Medicine team members also will distribute Narcan – also know as naloxone – which is used to reverse an opioid overdose. They will also provide education about preventing opioid overdose, according to a news release.
National Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient way to dispose of unused opioids and other prescription medications. If they are thrown away, they can be retrieved. If they are flushed, they can contaminate the water supply, according to the release.
Northwestern Medicine drive-up collection sites include:
- Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care, 2900 Foxfield Road, St. Charles, on the east side of the parking lot by Kirk Road.
- Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich.
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building, 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, one driveway south of the main hospital.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital 25 N. Winfield Road, Winfield, at the east entrance roundabout.
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, 4201 W. Medical Center Drive, McHenry.
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital 10400 Haligus Road, Huntley, main entrance.
In addition to illegal and illicit opioids, unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose, according to the release.
The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks as the second most common form of drug use in America, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Several Northwestern Medicine sites also have Narcan kiosks, which can be accessed free of charge. All are open 24 hours a day except where noted:
- Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center, 12 Health Services Drive, DeKalb, open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
- Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center – Community Support Program, 631 S. First St., DeKalb, open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Emergency Department Lobby, 4201 Medical Center Drive, McHenry.
- Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Services, 760 Foxpointe Drive, Sycamore, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Behavioral Health Services, 27W350 High Lake Road, Winfield, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, Emergency Department Lobby, 701 Doty Road, Woodstock.
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Emergency Department Lobby, 300 S. Randall Road, Geneva.
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Emergency Department Lobby, 10400 Haligus Road, Huntley.
- Northwestern Medicine Emergency Center Grayslake Lobby, 1475 E. Belvidere Road Suite 1603, Grayslake.
- Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, Emergency Department Lobby, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich.