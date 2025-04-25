Elburn trustee, former Cook Co. detective announces bid for Kane County sheriff

Elburn Trustee and former Cook County detective Lou Santoyo will seek the Republican nomination next April to run for Kane County Sheriff in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election. (Photo provided by Friends of Lou Santoyo)

Elburn trustee and former Cook County detective Lou Santoyo will seek the Republican nomination next April to run for Kane County sheriff in the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm election.

Santoyo announced his bid during a campaign event Thursday evening at Craft Urban in downtown Aurora.

Santoyo has 28 years of law enforcement experience, and has served in major crimes, child exploitation, organized crime and internal affairs. After retiring from law enforcement, Santoyo worked as a criminal justice instructor and is currently a village of Elburn trustee.

“I’m not running to wear a badge – I’ve worn one,” Santoyo said in the release. “I’m running to restore the meaning behind it. Law enforcement should never be about fear, it should be about trust. It’s a promise to protect, uplift and honor every life in this county.”

So far, the only other candidate is Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson. Sheriff Ron Hain, who was reelected in 2022, is not seeking a third term.

Johnson announced her bid for the Democratic nomination earlier this month. According to her campaign website, Johnson served as a patrol deputy, detective, lead evidence technician and chief of staff.

Both Santoyo and Johnson would have to make it through the April 7, 2026, primary before possibly facing off in the November election.

Santoyo is also a certified forensic artist, hostage negotiator and bilingual crisis responder, having worked extensively with immigrant and underserved communities, according to the release.

“I know what it feels like to be invisible,” Santoyo said in the release. “To grow up in a place where your future is already decided for you. But I also know what it means to rise above, to serve and to stand for something greater than yourself.”

According to Santoyo’s campaign website, his campaign is focused on restoring public trust, supporting mental health resources for both officers and the public, expanding community-based policing, strengthening inter-agency cooperation, and ensuring fiscally responsible leadership.

“As your sheriff, I’ll bring experience, empathy, and accountability to the job,” Santoyo said in the release. “This campaign is about building a Kane County where no one feels powerless, and every resident – no matter their zip code –feels protected and respected.”