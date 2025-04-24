Lend a helping paw: Batavia Police Department’s first-ever comfort dog takes oath of office

River, the Batavia Police Department’s new 11-month-old comfort dog, is sworn in with her handler, Officer Liz Webb, on Monday, April 21, 2025 during a Batavia City Council meeting. (Sandy Bressner)

Anyone who’s experienced the heart of Batavia knows a river runs through it. Now, after raising a paw in service, a more fluffy, tail-wagging River will be helping to bridge the community.

Just shy of 50 pounds, 11 months old and with a fox red coat, River, a purebred Labrador retriever, sat at attention before Mayor Jeff Schielke with her paw raised to take the oath of office as Batavia Police Department’s first-ever comfort dog.

“We had River sign ahead of time with her paw in an ink pad so she could sign the oath of office,” Scheilke said to the crowd gathered at the April 21 ceremony at Batavia City Hall. “She’s probably already the most popular city employee we’ve ever had.”

Stretching out and playfully crawling on the floor next to her trainer, Officer Liz Webb, River’s ears perked up to hear Schielke read the oath of office.

“I, River, having been appointed to the position of comfort dog, in the city of Batavia, do solemnly swear to provide comfort and companionship to all who need it. I pledge to greet all with a wagging tail and friendly face, bringing calm with every cuddle. I promise to offer a warm embrace and a soft paw when needed, to listen without judgment, and to be a furry friend to all – no matter who they are. I vow to be a source of unwavering support, serving humans with puppy-eyed wisdom, and spreading smiles wherever I go, so help me dog.”

Before the ceremony, community members joined Webb to go on a river walk with River around City Hall along the Fox River pathway. And after demonstrating River’s custom-fitted police vehicle with a fan built in the window to prevent overheating, a few furry friends came by to congratulate River.

River ecstatically rolled and leapt as her paw pals Chance and Charm, both golden retriever therapy dogs serving with the Elgin Police Department, came to play with her.

Webb, an eight-year veteran of the department, said the public’s reaction to meeting River is exactly the type of embrace the department hopes to instill within the community.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 River, the Batavia Police Department’s new 11-month-old comfort dog, is sworn in on Monday, April 21, 2025 during a Batavia City Council meeting. (Sandy Bressner)

“Dogs have an innate ability to sense when someone needs something,” Webb said. “If you’re sad, a dog can come rest their head on your lap. It can help you take a breath, decompress and take it moment by moment. Especially with mental health, River can be a great tool to connect with the community, and after a traumatic call, when you see her face, you can’t help but feel calm.”

Webb said the comfort dog program was spearheaded by the department’s now-retired Chief Shawn Mazza who saw a need to strengthen the relationship between the badge and the community it serves.

“It fills a need with some people who maybe would not have been comfortable talking to us before,” Webb said. “With a dog there, they’re feeling a little more at ease, they’re not just seeing a uniform, they’re seeing something that is caring.”

Webb has been paired with River since she was a puppy to maximize the strength of their bond. River underwent obedience training at Woofbeach in Batavia and is working her way toward Canine Good Citizen certification by the American Kennel Club.

Webb said River has inspired an immediate impact on relationship building within the community. She said nothing serves as good as an icebreaker, leading to long-standing healthy partnerships such as people coming up to greet River on her daily walks.

“I hope our comfort dog program helps show we’re here to help bridge the gap,” Webb said. “A lot of times, there’s an us-versus-them narrative, and I want it to be us all together. If we can collaborate and spread smiles, make someone’s day better, that’s a win. We are creating lasting connections that help make a better community together. We can all work together to make it better with the help of this beautiful girl.”