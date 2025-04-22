April 22, 2025
Shaw Local
Schielke set for 12th term as mayor of Batavia

Final ballot totals do not change initial election night projection

By Joey Weslo
Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke was in the infantry in the Army, which helped influence his decision to go into politics after his service ended. His father, Don Schielke, was in Normandy in WWII and received a purple heart.

(file photo) Jeff Schielke is set be elected to a record twelfth term as Batavia mayor. (Sandy Bressner)

With all the ballots counted, Jeff Schielke is set to be elected to his 12th term in office as mayor of Batavia over challenger Tom Connelly.

The vote tallies will become official after canvassing takes place.

Results from the Kane County Clerk’s Office show Schielke receiving 2,838 votes to Connelly’s 2,515. The updated voting totals include late-arriving mail-in and provisional ballots.

With the results, Schielke, 75, remains in a three-way tie for the longest serving mayor or president of an Illinois town currently in office.

Connelly, 32, is a former alderman from the Fourth Ward. He currently serves on the Batavia Historic Preservation Commission, and is involved with the Batavia Rotary Club. He is employed as a local attorney.

Schielke previously praised Connelly for a hard fought campaign and said he was excited to continue making progress on improving the city’s infrastructure and livability standards.

