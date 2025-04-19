Geneva delays Anderson Boulevard water main project

The Geneva Public Works Department postponed water main improvements scheduled last week on Anderson Boulevard near State Street/ Route 38, officials announced in a news release.

The locations of underground utilities is not yet complete and needs to be done before construction operations can begin.

The city will announce a new project date in the near future, according to the release.

Crews plan to work in the northbound lane of Anderson Boulevard near the State Street intersection.

Motorists on State Street will not be able to make left- or right-hand turns to go north on Anderson Boulevard during construction, according to the release.

The city has provided a map outlining the temporary lane closure and prohibited turns on its website, www.geneva.il.us.

State Street drivers who want to go north should use Richards Street or McKinley Avenue as alternate routes.

Southbound Anderson Boulevard will remain open for motorists to head in either direction onto State Street. All drivers are advised to use caution when approaching the intersection and driving past the work zone, according to the release.

Construction is not expected to impact water service in the area.

When a new date is selected, work should begin at 8 a.m. and be wrapped up before the evening rush hour.

More information is available by calling the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division at 630-232-1551.