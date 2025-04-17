Incumbents staying put on Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees

Elections were held for three seats on the Waubonsee Community College board of trustees. (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

With all ballots counted, incumbents look set to hold onto their seats on the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees.

The updated voting totals include mail-in ballots. The vote tallies will become official next week after canvassing.

In the contended two seat race, each for a six-year term, two incumbents are set to defeat their challenger.

According to results reported from clerk offices in Kendall, Kane, DeKalb, LaSalle, and Will counties Tina Medlin Willson received 24,655 votes and Daniel Jaquez received 18,819 votes.

Newcomer Greg Dobbins received 18,377 votes.

Jaquez, from Yorkville, first became a board member in 2024. He is employed as an IT audit leader and real estate broker and investor.

Willson, from Montgomery, first became a board member in 2019. She is employed as a writer and instructional designer.

In the night’s other race, incumbent Rick Guzman ran unopposed for an unexpired four-year term. Guzman, from Aurora, first became a board member in 2019. He is employed as a nonprofit executive director.