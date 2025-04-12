Burlington Central softball wins high-scoring game over Geneva: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Burlington Central 14, Geneva 12

The Rockets (5-6) put up four runs in the seventh inning and limited the Vikings (2-6) to two in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win in the high-scoring affair, where the two teams combined for 33 hits.

Antonina Garcia recorded four hits and had 2 RBIs for the Rockets. Kendall Glonek (3 for 4, 3 RBIs) and Emmerson Falk (2 for 2, 2 RBIs) each homered in the contest and Mei Shirokawa had two RBI doubles, including one to score the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Clara Lyons led the offense for the Vikings, going 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Chase Salnick (1 for 4) also had a home run with three RBIs. Sloane Fisher finished with three hits, with Kaitlyn Sprague and Megan O’Connor close behind with two.

St. Charles North 5, Penn (IN) 0

Ella Heimbuch went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to lead the offense, while Paige Murray (1 for 2, double, RBI) pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout while striking out four batters to help the North Stars win their opening game of the Castle Invitational in Evansville, Ind.

St. Charles North 16, Avon (IN) 6 (5 innings)

Jordyn McBride went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the North Stars (3-0) exploded on offense. Abby Zawadski, Faith Maleski and Ginger Ritter each three RBIs in the contest. Heimbuch recorded three hits and also plated two runs.

St. Charles East 10, Downers Grove South 5

Hayden Sujack (2 for 3) hit a grand slam while Addison Wolf went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Saints (7-3) to their third straight victory.

Alyse Price (two RBIs), Taylor Grendzinski and Ari Bigda each added two hits in the contest, while Makayla Van Dinther struck out nine batters through five innings in the circle.

St. Francis 15, St. Edward 0 (4 innings)

Alyssa Freeman (3 for 3) hit two doubles and a triple, plated four RBIs and pitched 3⅓ innings of one-hit ball to help the Spartans (10-2, 1-1 GCAC - White) win their first conference game of the season.

Tenley Glock added three RBIs for the Spartans, with Lilly Konen and Mackenzie Murlick each driving home a pair.

IC Catholic 9, Aurora Central Catholic 4

The Chargers (10-4, 3-2 GCAC - White) allowed seven runs in the first inning and could not recover in the conference loss.

Kate Gambro finished the game 4 for 4 with an RBI at the plate and was a home run away from the cycle. Ashley Moore had two RBIs in the game to lead the scoring, while Abby Gambro put up two hits.

Baseball

Kaneland 18, Belvidere 8 (5 innings)

The Knights (7-2) put up 15 runs over the final three innings for their third consecutive victory.

Brad Alstott led the offense with three hits, two going for doubles, and four RBIs. Tom Thill (1 for 4) also had 4 RBIs in the game, Kanon Baxley (2 for 3) drove in three runs and Dylan Borysiewicz plated a pair.

Geneva 9, Naperville North 7

The Vikings (9-3) got out to an 8-2 lead through four innings, and managed to hold off the late surge from the Huskies in the win.

Mason Bruesch led the offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Ethan Gronberg and Noah Hallahan also plated a pair of runners in the contest.

Dundee-Crown 8, Burlington Central 5

After building an early 5-0 lead, the Rockets (6-3, 0-3 Fox Valley Conference) let up eight unanswered runs for their third consecutive loss. Chase Powrozek, Liam Schultz and Gavin Bramer each had RBIs for Central.

St. Ignatius 4, Aurora Central Catholic 3

The Chargers (8-5) let up four runs in the seventh inning to drop the nonconference contest.

Nick Czerak led the offense with three hits with Tyler Davis also picking up two hits. Aidan Crisci, Brodie Currie and Raul Gomez each had RBIs in the game.

Brother Rice 15, St. Francis 3

The Spartans (4-3) let up 11 unanswered runs to end the game with a loss against the Crusaders.

James McGrath had two hits in the contest, while Nolan Galla and Brady Hill each drove in a run.

New Trier 14, Marmion 1 (5 innings)

Emmit Collins drove in the Cadets’ (8-7-1) only run in the contest against the Trevians.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 2, Belleville East 0

Qori Strotkamp recorded a goal on a free kick in the first half, and added an assist to Mya Leon, her 20th of the season to break the program’s freshman scoring record, to help the Saints (10-1) kick off the Fralish Cup in Carbondale with a victory.

Sidney Lazenby recorded a shutout for the sixth consecutive game.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (co-op) 7, Waubonsie Valley 6

James Shimon led the team with three goals, including the game-winner as time expired to help St. Charles kick off the Naperville North Tourney with a win. Brady Nightlinger and Cole Selig each added two scores and Tommy Mancotte had 10 saves.

Whitney Young, St. Charles (co-op) 6

St. Charles (14-2) suffered its first loss to an Illinois team. James Shimon had three goals, Denis Balahnin had two and Mac Mika scored once.