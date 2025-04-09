Geneva girls soccer gets three hat tricks in DuKane Conference opener: Tuesday’s KCC sports roundup

Girls soccer

Geneva 9, Glenbard North 0: At Geneva, Audrey Streede, Lilly Vostal and Claire Reeve all recorded hat tricks to help the Vikings (3-2-1) get a big victory to open up DuKane Conference play.

Aurora Central Catholic 7, Rosary 0: At Aurora Central Catholic, the Chargers (3-3-1, 1-0 Chicago Catholic) started conference play with a big win over the Royals (0-5, 0-1).

Baseball

Geneva 5, South Elgin 2: At South Elgin, the Vikings (8-2) put up five unanswered runs over the final three innings to pull out a non conference victory over the Storm. Mason Bruesch and Miles Dibble each had two hits in the contest, while Tate Beran drove in two runs. Breusch also got the victory on the mound, only allowing four hits and two runs across five innings.

Kaneland 19, Belvidere North 6 (5 innings): At Maple Park, the Knights (5-2) plated nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the run-rule win.

Tom Thill had two of the eight hits for Kaneland, plus scored three runs and drove three in from his leadoff spot. Antonio Villanueva had a hit, three RBIs and two runs.

Nate Campbell scored three times and drove in two runs with one hit. Brady Alstott had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs. Aidan Whidlin had a hit and scored four times, while Preston Popovich had a hit and scored three times.

- Eddie Carifio

Marmion 12, Rochelle 4: At Rochelle, the Cadets (8-5-1) put up eight runs in the seventh inning to run away with the non conference matchup.

Ethan Collins (2 for 3, 3 RBIs) and Matthew Tulley (2 for 4, 4 RBIs) each hit a three-run home run in the contest for the Cadets. Ethan Flores went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs to add to the scoring.

Softball

Burlington Central 6, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary-Grove, Allie Botkin drove in three runs and Isabelle Reed struck out nine as the Rockets (2-6, 1-0) captured their Fox Valley Conference opener. Gwyn Falk and Addison Beltran had a pair of hits each for Central.

De La Salle 2, Aurora Central Catholic 1: At De La Salle, the Chargers (9-3, 2-1 GCAC-White) found themselves on the losing end of a pitchers duel for their first loss in conference play. Charlotte Brummel allowed just five hits and two earned runs over six innings in the circle, while Morgan Vaghy led the offense with two hits and the lone RBI in the contest.

Yorkville 10, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park, Addison Coulter had two hits for the Knights (7-2) in the loss while Ansley Ruh drove in a pair of runs.

Boys water polo

St. Charles (co-op) 9, Metea Valley 6: At St. Charles North, James Shimon put up five goals and Cole Selig added two more to help St. Charles (13-1) move past the Mustangs.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 13, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake South, Gavin Hayes led the team with four goals while Tanner Rosborough had a hat trick to help the Rockets (3-1) win their Fox Valley Conference opener.