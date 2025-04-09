Campton Township $17.2M open space referendum ahead by 87 votes

A carpet of wild geraniums bloom in the spring at the 45-acre Harley Woods. Campton Township bought the woods as part of its open space initiative. The township's $17.2 million referendum is 87 votes ahead in the April 1 consolidated election, but that could change as more mail-in ballots are received. (Provided by Campton Township)

As on Monday, the Campton Township $17.2 million open space referendum is ahead by 87 votes, 2,048 yes and 1,961 against, according to unofficial results – and Township Supervisor John Kupar is taking it as a hopeful win.

After all, 87 votes is 87 votes.

With mail-in ballots still out and official counting not finished until April 15, Kupar is cautious about declaring victory.

“I think we’re going to win, but it’s going to be darn close,” Kupar said. “I am very thankful for people who came out and voted and people who supported the referendum. They had to work doubly hard, given the times that we have and it worked. ... A lot of people put their heart and soul into this and felt it was the right thing to do.”

The township hosted two question and answer sessions in Campton Hills, a root beer float ice cream social on March 25 at Luau Coffee and free hot dogs at Corron Farm on March 29.

Kupar said about 50 people attended both.

“We answered a lot of questions,” Kupar said. “They were misinformed or they didn’t have the information. I think we set a lot of things straight.”

A point of explanation was that when the bonds are issued, they sunset when they are paid off, he said. A bond issue was not the same as a tax rate increase, which continues on forever.

As a taxing body, the township cannot tell people to vote yes, but can only provide information.

The Campton Township Open Space Foundation can promote yes votes. It also paid for the root beer floats and the hotdogs for the two sessions.

The township’s two previous open space referendums passed, in 2001 seeking $18.7 million in bonds; and then $28.2 million in 2005.

With that money, the township bought 1,650 acres to preserve as open space and to maintain a rural residential environment.

The current question is not only for additional property, but for maintenance and improvements on the properties it already owns, officials said.

“This is good for the entire community,” Kupar said. “I really hope they enjoy the open space. I hope they use it. ... For the people who voted against the referendum – I ask them to come and enjoy our open space, participate."