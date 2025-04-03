22 Geneva businesses cope with shattered windows, glass doors

Glass is missing from an entry door at Ulta Beauty in Randall Square Shopping Center at 1560 S. Randall Road in Geneva. Ulta was one of 22 businesses reporting broken windows and glass doors. (Taken April 3, 2025 following March 19 incident.) (Renee Tomell)

Twenty-two Geneva businesses in the 1400-1500 block of South Randall Road reported their glass windows and doors shattered.

The damage occurred between 11:10 p.m. March 19 and about 8 a.m. March 19, according to Geneva Police.

“All aspects of the criminal damage to properties are part of the officer-involved shooting investigation being conducted by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force,” according to an email from Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia.

“We do not have any definitive information to report at this time and no arrests have been made, pending further investigation,” according to Maduzia’s email.

Kim Myers, store manager at Bullfrog Spas, 1536 S. Randall Road, Geneva, said their door and three or four windows were shattered.

“I’ve never seen any more glass in my entire life,” Myers said. “I believe it was done with a BB gun – that’s what the guys who repaired it said it looked like.”

The damage occurred the same night a Geneva police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a car he was investigating, police had announced in a news release March 19.

The officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a strip mall parking lot about 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Randall Road, according to the release.

The officer, believing the driver to be intoxicated, asked the driver to exit. But he started the car and drove away, dragging the officer a short distance in the parking lot, according to the release.

The suspect in the Geneva incident was later found in Aurora. Police shot and killed him after he allegedly pulled out a weapon, Aurora police said.

The man was later identified as Christopher Lepe, 19, of Aurora, officials said.

A total of 22 businesses had broken windows and glass doors, including: McDonald’s, 1812 S. Randall Road; Old Navy, 1572 S. Randall Road; GameStop, 1492 S. Randall Road; and Men’s Wearhouse, 1492 S. Randall Road.

Also, McAlister’s Deli, 1492 S. Randall Road; Ulta Beauty, 1560 S. Randall Road; Party City, 1528 S. Randall Road; America’s Best, 1416 Randall Road and Northland Hearing, 1415 S. Randall Road.

Also, Hand and Stone Massage; 1416 S Randall Road; Rayus Radiology, 1416 S. Randall Road; Marshalls, 1596 S. Randall Road and For Eyes, 1492 S. Randall Road.

Also, Milan Laser Hair Removal, 1492 S. Randall Road; Carters, 1492 S. Randall Road; Dr. Herbert Stith, DDS, 1131 Randall Court; and Dr. Dennis Lazzara, DDS, 1129 Randall Court.