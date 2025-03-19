Geneva officer injured after being dragged by a car

A Geneva police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a car he was investigating in a business parking lot early Wednesday, March 19, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva paramedics to the officer to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he is listed in stable condition, the release stated.

The officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in a strip mall parking lot shorty before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Randall Road, the release stated.

The officer noticed the driver may allegedly have been intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, the man started the car and drove away, dragging the officer a short distance in the parking lot, the release stated.

The man left the area, but the vehicle description and license plate were passed along to neighboring law enforcement agencies, the release stated.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is overseeing the investigation involving the driver, the release stated.