Referendums across Kane County have mixed success

This week, Kane County Board members began building a consensus for a new sales tax to support public safety. According to unofficial results Tuesday, voters rejected the request. (Jeff Knox- Daily Herald)

The Kane County referendum seeking a $0.75% sales tax increase failed, according to unofficial results late Tuesday, but voters weren’t opposed to all of the referendums on the ballot.

There were 40,227 votes against the county-wide sales tax, to 13,945 votes for. The tax was intended to bolster public safety in the county and make up for federal funding that was ending.

The Campton Township Cemetery Association rate increase request also failed, with 2,317 votes against it to 670 votes in favor.

The request was to assist the cemetery board in maintaining cemeteries.

The Campton Township $17.2 million open space referendum was ahead by 112 votes, 1,563 yes and 1,451 against, according to unofficial results.

Kaneland School District 302’s request for $140.3 million was ahead by 385 votes, 1,667 in favor and 1,282 against, unofficial results show. Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said Tuesday there were about 1,000 mail-in ballots that could be coming in over the next 15 days.

Officials sought the bond issue to address critical infrastructure and safety needs.

In Sugar Grove, voters supported reversing the Grove development by a margin of 203 votes – 750 yes and 547 no, according to unofficial results.

The Grove is a proposal for a 760-acre mixed housing, commercial development near the Interstate 88 and Illinois Route 47 interchange.

Residents had opposed it as too large while supporters said it would help the village grow.