The 2024-2025 Kane County Chronicle Boys Wrestling All-Area team

Led by Wrestler of the Year Dom Munaretto, here is the 2024-25 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Boys Wrestling team.
First team
Demetrios Carrera, 132 pounds, junior, Marmion: The South Elgin transfer went 50-7 in his first season with the Cadets and took third place at the Class 3A individual state meet. He also won the decisive match to clinch Marmion’s first team state championship.
Nicholas Garcia, 126 pounds, junior, Marmion: Garcia won his second consecutive state title, winning the Class 3A 126-pound bracket. He finished the season with a 28-1 record.
Alex Gochis, 138 pounds, senior, Kaneland: Gochis finished the season with a 41-3 record and carried an undefeated mark into the Class 2A Washington Sectional final.
Anthony Gutierrez, 165 pounds, senior, St. Charles East: Gutierrez finished the season with a 46-8 record and took fourth place in the Class 3A 165-pound bracket.
Ashton Hobson, 150 pounds, junior, Marmion: Hobson finished the season with a 33-6 record and took third place in the Class 3A 150-pound bracket.
Aiden McClure, 113 pounds, freshman, Marmion: McClure finished the season with a 29-13 record and took fifth place in the Class 3A 113-pound bracket.
Ryan McGovern, 157 pounds, senior, St. Charles East: McGovern was a state qualifier in the Class 3A 157-pound bracket and finished with a 41-12 record.
Preston Morrison, 106 pounds, sophomore, Marmion: Morrison finished the season with a 40-12 record and took third place in the Class 3A 106-pound bracket.
Dom Munaretto, 120 pounds, junior, St. Charles East: Munaretto finished the season with a 52-1 record with his only loss coming from competition outside of Illinois. He won the Class 3A 120-pound bracket for his second state championship in three seasons.
Mateusz Nycz, 285 pounds, senior, Marmion: Nycz finished the season with a 48-6 record and took third place in the Class 3A 285-pound bracket.
Joseph Pettit, 285 pounds, senior, Geneva: Pettit was a state qualifier in the Class 3A 285-pound bracket and finished the season with a 38-5 record.
Asher Sheldon, 215 pounds, senior, Batavia: Sheldon finished the season with a 32-8 record and took sixth place in the Class 3A 215-pound bracket.
Zach Stewart, 144 pounds, junior, Marmion: Stewart finished the season with a 36-3 record and took second place in the Class 3A 144-pound bracket.
Jaylen Torres, 285 pounds, junior, St. Francis: Torres finished the season with a 33-3 record and took third place in the Class 1A 285-pound bracket.
Honorable mention
Liam Aye (126), junior, St. Charles East; Luke Boersma (175), sophomore, Marmion; Jack Duraski (132), senior, Batavia; Kai Enos (113), freshman, Batavia; Joey Favia (215), junior, Marmion; Abe Leidig (175), senior, St. Charles East; Rocco Lobrillo (190), senior, St. Charles East; Cooper Murray (215), junior, St. Charles East; Declan Sons (113), sophomore, St. Charles East; Sam Sikorsky (113), senior, Geneva; Eduardo Vences (113), sophomore, Burlington Central; Gavin Woodmancy (138), sophomore, St. Charles East; Colton Wyller (106), sophomore, Marmion.