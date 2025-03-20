The 2024-2025 Kane County Chronicle Boys Wrestling All-Area team

Marmion Academy’s Nicholas Garcia reacts in the final seconds as he beats Michael Esteban of Marist in the Class 3A 126-pound final at the IHSA boys state wrestling championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Led by Wrestler of the Year Dom Munaretto, here is the 2024-25 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Boys Wrestling team.

First team

Marmion's Demetrios Carrera (Joel Boenitz)

Demetrios Carrera, 132 pounds, junior, Marmion: The South Elgin transfer went 50-7 in his first season with the Cadets and took third place at the Class 3A individual state meet. He also won the decisive match to clinch Marmion’s first team state championship.

Marmion's Nick Garcia (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics )

Nicholas Garcia, 126 pounds, junior, Marmion: Garcia won his second consecutive state title, winning the Class 3A 126-pound bracket. He finished the season with a 28-1 record.

Kaneland's Alex Gochis (Photo Provided By Kaneland A)

Alex Gochis, 138 pounds, senior, Kaneland: Gochis finished the season with a 41-3 record and carried an undefeated mark into the Class 2A Washington Sectional final.

St. Charles East's Anthony Gutierrez (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Anthony Gutierrez, 165 pounds, senior, St. Charles East: Gutierrez finished the season with a 46-8 record and took fourth place in the Class 3A 165-pound bracket.

Marmion's Ashton Hobson (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Ashton Hobson, 150 pounds, junior, Marmion: Hobson finished the season with a 33-6 record and took third place in the Class 3A 150-pound bracket.

Marmion's Aidan McClure (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Aiden McClure, 113 pounds, freshman, Marmion: McClure finished the season with a 29-13 record and took fifth place in the Class 3A 113-pound bracket.

St. Charles East's Ryan McGovern (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Ryan McGovern, 157 pounds, senior, St. Charles East: McGovern was a state qualifier in the Class 3A 157-pound bracket and finished with a 41-12 record.

Marmion's Preston Morrison (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Preston Morrison, 106 pounds, sophomore, Marmion: Morrison finished the season with a 40-12 record and took third place in the Class 3A 106-pound bracket.

St. Charles East's Dom Munaretto (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Dom Munaretto, 120 pounds, junior, St. Charles East: Munaretto finished the season with a 52-1 record with his only loss coming from competition outside of Illinois. He won the Class 3A 120-pound bracket for his second state championship in three seasons.

Marmion's Mateusz Nycz (Photo Provided By Marmion Athletics)

Mateusz Nycz, 285 pounds, senior, Marmion: Nycz finished the season with a 48-6 record and took third place in the Class 3A 285-pound bracket.

Geneva's Joe Pettit (Dusan Matic )

Joseph Pettit, 285 pounds, senior, Geneva: Pettit was a state qualifier in the Class 3A 285-pound bracket and finished the season with a 38-5 record.

Batavia's Asher Sheldon (Photo Provided By Batavia Athletics)

Asher Sheldon, 215 pounds, senior, Batavia: Sheldon finished the season with a 32-8 record and took sixth place in the Class 3A 215-pound bracket.

Marmion's Zach Stewart (Joel Boenitz)

Zach Stewart, 144 pounds, junior, Marmion: Stewart finished the season with a 36-3 record and took second place in the Class 3A 144-pound bracket.

St. Francis' Jaylen Torres

Jaylen Torres, 285 pounds, junior, St. Francis: Torres finished the season with a 33-3 record and took third place in the Class 1A 285-pound bracket.

Honorable mention

Liam Aye (126), junior, St. Charles East; Luke Boersma (175), sophomore, Marmion; Jack Duraski (132), senior, Batavia; Kai Enos (113), freshman, Batavia; Joey Favia (215), junior, Marmion; Abe Leidig (175), senior, St. Charles East; Rocco Lobrillo (190), senior, St. Charles East; Cooper Murray (215), junior, St. Charles East; Declan Sons (113), sophomore, St. Charles East; Sam Sikorsky (113), senior, Geneva; Eduardo Vences (113), sophomore, Burlington Central; Gavin Woodmancy (138), sophomore, St. Charles East; Colton Wyller (106), sophomore, Marmion.