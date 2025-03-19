Kaneland softball, St. Charles East baseball win openers: Tuesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Kaneland 5, Hampshire 4

The Knights survived a late surge from the Whip-Purs to win their first game of the season. Ellie Peck gave the Knights the lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to lead the offense, and Brynn Woods had 10 strikeouts and only gave up one run across her five innings of work.

Aurora Central Catholic 1, Newark 0

Kate Gambro’s sacrifice fly in the third inning to score sister Abby Gambro provided the only run, as Charlotte Brummel pitched a three-hit shutout and had six strikeouts for the Chargers (2-0).

Glenbard West 2, Batavia 1

The Bulldogs (0-2) tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Grace Sartain before a walk-off home run from the Hilltoppers' Megan Stieglitz. Despite the loss, Payton Kaefer only allowed four hits and struck out three.

Larkin 11, Geneva 10

The Vikings lost their season opener in walk-off fashion after giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kat Cerwin, Megan O’Connor and Kylie Gates each hit home runs in the contest for the Vikings, who recorded runs in all but the first and seventh innings.

Baseball

St. Charles East 3, Huntley 2

Despite giving up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Saints held on to win their first game of the season. Nate Moline had two RBIs in the contest in his only plate appearance and added six strikeouts on the mound, while Joey Arend (three innings) and Jake Fiegleson (one inning) each gave up no hits and struck out two batters.

St. Francis 14, Wheaton North 3

A seven-run seventh inning helped the Spartans (2-0) to a comfortable victory on the road. Nolan Galla paced the offense, going 4 for 5 at the plate with a home run and five RBIs. Joey Gainer also went yard, while Colt Armbrust and Zack Maduzia each drove in a pair.

Marmion 8, Waubonsie Valley 7

Despite giving up six runs to cut its 8-1 lead down to a lone run, Marmion (1-0-1) managed to hold on thanks to a four-out save from Eddie Morvice for its first win of the season. Adam Ozvath and Ryan Blakeslee led the scoring effort for the Cadets, with each picking up two RBIs apiece. Jack Hughes picked up the win on the mound, allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out six in three innings of work.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Newark 5

Brodie Currie (3 for 4) finished a double shy of the cycle and drove in three runs to pace the Chargers (1-1) to their first win of the season. Nick Czerak, Like Torrence and Tyler Davis also had multi-hit games, with the latter two each adding two RBIs.

Glenbard West 7, Batavia 4

The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome an early 7-1 deficit to drop their season opener. Michael Vander Luitgaren led the offense with a two-run home run in the sixth inning, while Brandon Zeng had a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Girls soccer

Fremd 1, St. Charles East 0

The Saints dropped their season opener to the reigning Class 3A third-place finishers after giving up the lone goal of the game with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Boys tennis

St. Charles North 4, Glenbard West 3

The North Stars had three superbreaker victories on the day to help get their first team win of the season.

Boys lacrosse

St. Charles North 18, Marmion 4

North Stars win their first game of the season with big offensive effort.

Boys Water Polo

St. Charles (Co-op) 13, Lockport 7

James Shimon had four goals and four assists, Mac Mika put up three goals and three assists, and Cole Selig added two goals and two assists to help St. Charles (5-0) remain undefeated. Tommy Mancotte also had 11 saves in goal.