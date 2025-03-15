Creek Bend Nature Center marks centennial with special fly-fishing exhibit and workshops

Kane County Forest Preserve District Naturalist Josh Libman talks with members and family of Cub Scout Pack 238, Bears den during an outing at the Creek Bend Nature Center in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

In celebration of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s 100th anniversary, Creek Bend Nature Center will open a special exhibit highlighting the heritage of the sport and art of fly-fishing.

The “Time Flies: A Centennial Celebration” exhibit will be on display from April 8 to June 8, and will showcase the evolution of fly-fishing during the formative years of the Forest Preserve District.

Attendees can explore this customized collection of historical fly fishing rods, reels, flies, artwork and videos curated by the American Museum of Fly Fishing.

This free, family-friendly exhibit is open during regular Nature Center hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the exhibit, the Forest Preserve District is offering a variety of engaging programs that connect visitors to the history and ecological significance of fly-fishing in the Fox River area.

From hands-on workshops to creek explorations, there’s something for everyone interested in the art and sport of fly fishing, as well as watershed exploration and conservation.

Upcoming Watershed Ecology Programs

Beginner Fly-Tying Workshops: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the art and science of fly-tying with instructors from Oak Brook Trout Unlimited. These free workshops will teach participants how to create the perfect fly for their next fishing adventure. All materials and equipment will be provided. The workshops are for individuals ages 16 and above. Registration is required.

Dates: Thursday, April 17; Thursday, April 24; Thursday, May 1; and Thursday, May 22

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Location: Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Creek Exploration: Participants will dip their toes in the water and join a naturalist for a guided exploration of Ferson Creek. They will discover local wildlife, including fish, frogs, and water striders. This program is open to individuals ages 5 and above (adults must accompany children in the water). Registration is required.

Date: Friday, May 9

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Amphibian Adventure: Visitors will explore the pond and creek to find amphibians that thrive both in water and on land. A naturalist will guide participants through the fascinating world of frogs, toads, and salamanders. Registration is required.

Date: Friday, May 16

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Welcome to Your Watershed:A naturalist will guide participants on a creek exploration walk to learn about the Fox River Watershed, a vital waterway that supports local wildlife and communities. Participants should wear shorts and bring an extra pair of shoes for wading. This program is open to individuals ages 5 and above (adults must accompany children in the water). Registration is required.

Date: Sunday, May 18

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Location: LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

Fishing in the Fox River - Learn from the Experts: Tom Stewart, a third-generation fisherman with over 30 years of experience working with the Forest Preserve District, will share his tips and techniques for fishing the Fox River. Participants will learn about conservation ethics, tackle essentials, and the best fishing locations. There is a $10 fee per person, and registration is required.

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

Location: Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles

For more information on the Fly-Fishing Exhibit and programs, call 630-444-3190, visit kaneforest.com or find the Forest Preserve District of Kane County on social media by searching @forestpreserve.