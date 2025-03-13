St. Charles D303 unions slam flyer endorsement as misleading

St. Charles District 303 unions say they did not endorse the four candidates listed on a flyer being circulated for the April 1 consolidated election. The unions say they only endorsed Heidi J. Fairgrieve and called the flyer misinformation. (Provided by the Illinois Education Association)

A flyer purported to say St. Charles District 303 educators endorse four candidates in the April 1 consolidated election has come under fire as misinformation.

There are eight candidates vying for four four-year terms in the April 1 consolidated election.

The flyer lists Heidi J. Fairgrieve and Thomas Lentz – both incumbents – and newcomers Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus and Elias Palacios as being endorsed.

The district’s three unions say Fairgrieve is the only one on the flyer that they endorse. The other three they endorse are incumbent Kate Bell, and newcomers Jenna Hancock and Kimberly Rich.

“They are true advocates for students and recognize the complexity of all the issues that are impacting high quality education,” SCEA President Jennifer Adam said, of the four who are endorsed.

In a news release, the St. Charles Education Association, Educational Support Professionals and Transportation and Maintenance stated the flyer was paid for by People of Kane County, a political action committee “associated with the fringe group Kane County Speaks.”

According to the State Board of Elections, People of Kane County registered Jan. 27 as a political action committee without party affiliation, “Doing any legally permitted activities under the current laws to make the next generation safe for our children.”

It lists Michelle Brickert as its chair and treasurer, at 40W310 LaFox Road, St. Charles, and its attorney as Larry Bettag – a who is Michelle’s husband.

Michelle Brickert Bettag said she used her maiden name in the PAC filing.

In the news release, Adam condemned the flyer as a disinformation campaign that “undermines the integrity of the electoral process and distracts from the real issues at stake: the future of our schools and the well-being of our students.”

Michelle Bettag defended the flyer.

“They don’t own the word ‘educators,’” Bettag said. “These teachers unions think they own everything...It has nothing to do with the unions. To say it is purposeful misinformation is incorrect.”

As to whom the educators are that the flyer refers, Bettag said an educator “could be the administration, it could be the school board, it could be teachers – it could be a lot of things.”

“It’s not misinformation. It’s educators who are wanting these candidates,” Bettag said. “I do not see it as misleading or misinformation.”

As to Kane County Speaks, Bettag said it is a news site.

Adam said when the unions choose candidates to support for the D303 school board, their PAC committees take all day to interview the candidates one-on-one before they make recommendations, Adam said.

“Then each union has their own group that votes whether or not to accept,” Adam said.

As to the unions not owning the word “educators,” Adam said the union coalition has historically used the term “D303 Educators” when announcing and advertising its endorsements.

“As District 303 educators, we are certified staff, support staff, custodians, teachers, aides, bus drivers – we are all working with kids in some way, shape or form. Our yard signs over the years have said, ‘D303 Educators’ recommend,” Adam said. “It has been consistent over the years.”

As to Bettag’s PAC, Adam said she believed it chose people with a specific set of interests that do not reflect what children need.

“Some people distributing the flyers have made comments at open session at board meetings about gender ideology and harboring migrants in our schools,” Adam said. “We have a group advocating for board members who we don’t feel are the best candidates for making the decisions that impact all of our kids.”

Adam said the unions’ collective bargaining are not just about salary and benefits, but are what keeps class sizes low and maintains safe schools.

“We see the flyers as undermining the time and energy and thought that goes into making these recommendations,” Adam said. “It’s really frustrating and disappointing.”

As for the candidates listed on the People of Kane County’s flyer, Fairgrieve said she did not have a comment.

“I appreciate anybody who supports me,” Lentz said.

Palacios echoed that sentiment.

“If they want to support my candidacy, I welcome any support,” Palacios said. “I did not get any money from anyone.”

Berton-Nichlaus said she believed she was on the flyer because other educators in the area were endorsing her.

“I did have an interview early in my campaign with the unions and they chose not to endorse me – and that is their right,” Berton-Nichlaus said.

“All I can say is there are educators other than unions. Ph. Ds, retired teachers,” Berton-Nichlaus said. “We have maybe teachers who do endorse us and are not coming out and saying it. I don’t know. There’s more than just union people.”

The three unions represent more than 1,400 teachers, licensed staff, support staff, maintenance workers, custodians, grounds workers, and bus drivers.