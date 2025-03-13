Geneva man charged with felony attempted murder, domestic battery

A Geneva man was charged early on March 13 with several felonies following a violent domestic incident where a woman suffered multiple broken bones, according to a news release and court records.

Justin N. Gallo, 42, of the 300 block of Division Street, Geneva, was charged with attempted first degree murder with intent to cause death or great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm and unlawful restraint, the release stated.

Gallo was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and violating an order of protection, the release stated.

Geneva police were called to Gallo’s residence shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 13, where they found a woman having difficulty walking on her own outside the home, the release stated.

The woman had multiple abrasions and bruising on her face and a laceration on her left arm; Gallo allegedly threw her on a bed several times and held her down against her will, the release stated.

The woman told officers she passed out after Gallo allegedly sat on her chest while covering her mouth and nose, the release stated.

Once she regained consciousness, the woman told police Gallo continued his attack by covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help out a window, the release stated.

The woman tried to leave several times but Gallo stopped her physically and took her cell phone, the release stated.

The woman eventually broke free, got to her phone and called 911, according to the release. Paramedics took her to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment.

Gallo came out of the house to talk with police. He was treated for minor injuries at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, the release stated.

After the hospital released him, police arrested Gallo. He is scheduled to appear for a detention or conditions of release hearing, the release stated.

According to court records, Gallo was on electronic home monitoring on charges of violating orders of protection and trespassing June 6, 2024.

He faced felony charges on Oct. 24, 2024, of violating orders of protection and trespassing and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, records show, but remained on electronic monitoring.

Gallo was charged with two counts of domestic battery and violating an order of protection – all misdemeanors – Sept. 1, 2023, records show. In that case, Gallo pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic battery and on April 12, 2024, was sentenced to 12 months of a conditional discharge requiring 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling.

He was scheduled for a status hearing on March 21 with the end date of his conditional discharge set for March 27, 2025, court records show.

The most serious charge Gallo faces now is a Class M felony, referring to first-degree attempted murder, punishable by 20 to 60 years or life in prison, if convicted.