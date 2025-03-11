City of Aurora launches myAurora 311 for improved customer service

A phone sitting on an “Illinois Blue Book” shows the official profile of TikTok on its app. (Bridgette Fox)

The City of Aurora , in partnership with Granicus, is launching a new customer service software dedicated to providing a smooth, cohesive experience for Aurora residents to access non-emergency City services, information and assistance.

The software is called myAurora 311, and officially launched on March 11.

MyAurora 311 marks a significant upgrade for the City’s customer service experience, as the new software includes an online customer support center with frequently asked questions, quick links and a case submission platform, a mobile application, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, an upgraded phone service and an enhanced in-person customer service location, set to open in late 2025.

With an influx of new calls and cases expected, the city’s current in-person customer service call center, located at 3770 McCoy Drive, will expand its hours, now being open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The system allows customers to submit cases, such as street maintenance and repair requests, garbage or debris issues, unsafe structures and more through the mobile app, online, or by dialing 3-1-1 when residing within city limits.

“MyAurora 311 will greatly strengthen Aurora’s customer service experience,” Customer Relations Manager, Rikki Benjamin, said in a news release from the city. “With this new system in place, residents should expect an improved response time, better two-way communication and more questions answered.”