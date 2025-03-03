Geneva residents can take advantage of free yard waste pickup this month

Geneva residents can get get their yard waste collected for free during the last two weeks of March, as part of the City’s refuse contract with Rosemont-based residential services company LRS. (Provided)

Geneva residents can get a head start on their spring yard work, as the city will offer free yard waste collection during the last two weeks of March.

The free yard waste disposal is part of the City’s refuse contract with Rosemont-based residential services company LRS.

Yard waste bags should be set out with residents' garbage and will be picked up on regular collection days from March 17 to 28. No waste stickers are required.

Yard waste should be placed in Kraft brown paper bags and should not weigh more than 50 pounds. Residents who pay for a designated LRS yard waste cart can use that cart during the free collection period.

Accepted yard waste items include grass clippings, vines, weeds, leaves, plants, pinecones, small branches, and garden waste.

The city’s regular yard waste program will run weekly from April through November. During the program, residents can combine food scraps with their yard waste, and a refuse sticker must be affixed to each bag.

Geneva’s brush collection program also will begin in April, for tree limbs greater than one inch in diameter.

More information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling services can be found on the City’s website.