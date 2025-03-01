Marmion advances to Class 3A boys dual wrestling semifinals: Thursday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 3A dual state tournament: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Marmion advanced to the semifinals after defeating Schaumburg 63-10 to keep the hopes of winning their first team title alive.

The Cadets will face Hersey, who defeated Edwardsville 40-27 in their quarterfinal round, in the semifinal round at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The winner will take on the winner of Hononegah and Joliet Catholic in the finals at 6 p.m. later that day.

Girls wrestling

Individual state tournament: At Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Kaneland sophomore Angelina Gochis (110 pounds) and senior Brooklyn Sheaffer (125) both secured all-state honors by going 2-0

Both wrestlers will be back in action Saturday morning for a chance to advance to the championship match. Gochis will be looking for her second state title after winning the 105 title last season, while Sheaffer is looking for her first state title.

Three Kane County-area wrestlers will be hoping to secure medals after advancing to the blood rounds. Batavia junior Lily Enos (100), and Burlington Central senior Victoria Macias (115) and sophomore Ryann Miller (170) will attempt to earn their way to the medal rounds with a win Saturday morning.

Batavia junior Annabelle Guthke (190), and Kaneland freshman Caitlyn Mainer (155) and sophomore Sadie Kinsella (190) were all eliminated from the competition Friday.