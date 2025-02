Kane County property transfers: Jan. 21 to 22, 2025

Batavia

Dykstra Trust to Aaron Hillock and Marguerite Hillock, Residence at 37 W. 645 Heritage Drive, Batavia, $525,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Pulte Home Co LLC to James D. Trimble and Julianne Lafleur, Residence at 665 Branson Drive, Batavia, $632,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Elburn

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Mateusz Borej and Brooke L. Borej, Residence at 1359 Collins Drive, Elburn, $470,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

John A. Schaerli to Chris Schaerli, Residence at 41 W. 900 Hughes Road, Elburn, $310,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Samuel Allen to Anthony N. Pulgine and Weitong Liu, Residence at 44 W. 019 Main St. Road, Elburn, $1.4 million, Jan. 21, 2025.

Geneva

Cole E. Bachelder Trust to Robert H. and Tammie W. Lewis, Residence at 0 N. 061 Alexander Drive, Geneva, $1.23 million, Jan. 21, 2025.

Castle Investments Properties to West Roosevelt Investments LLC, Residence at 101 W. State St., Geneva, $1,100,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Jeffrey Cebula to Theresa and Daniel McKenna, Residence at 429 N. Second Street, Geneva, $690,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee to Shuki Morgan Trust and Dale J. Sporrer Trust, Residence at 509 Peyton St., Geneva, $410,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

North Aurora

Faucheux Li Joint Tenancy Trust to Matthew A. and Shannon M. Prieur, Residence at 210 Wildwood Drive, North Aurora, $415,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

St. Charles

Tracy A. Maclean to Zana and Dusan Grubic, Residence at 3402 Oxbow Lane, St. Charles, $500,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Ray Chacon to Barrett Trust, Residence at 4 N. 303 Mark Twain St., St. Charles, $705,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

South Elgin

Sandra E. Torres to Noor Investment Group Limited, Residence at 117 Arthur Ave., South Elgin, $175,000, Jan. 21, 2025.