Campton Township man faces assault charges after public disturbance

Dalton T. Geni, 23, of the 5N700 block of Tanager Ct. in Campton Township faces felony aggravated assault charges with a deadly weapon after wielding gun in downtown St. Charles bar. (Photo Provided by The St. Charles Police Department.)

A Campton Township man faces felony assault charges after police say he wielded a handgun in a downtown St. Charles business Saturday morning.

At 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Charles police responded to the 0-99 block of North Third Street for a report of a man pointing a handgun at passing vehicles from inside a downtown bar, according to a report from Deputy Chief Erik Mahan. Police already on foot in the area responded, located and detained the suspect within two minutes of dispatch.

Dalton T. Geni, 23, of Campton Township was charged with with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.

Geni was in possession of a loaded handgun in his waistband and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the report. He was taken into custody without injuries and transported to the St. Charles Police Department.

According to the report, an employee of the business called police after witnessing Geni pull the gun from his waistband, turn on a weapon-mounted flashlight and point the gun at passing vehicles on N. Third Street.

Geni then stood up from a table wielding the handgun and walked behind the bar where the employee still was on the phone with 911, according to the report. Geni then left the business.

Geni’s next court hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 20.