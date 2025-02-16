What’s happening in Batavia: Tree program returns, Soup tasting coming

Spring Parkway Tree Program Now Open

Batavia residents can enhance their parkways with a new tree through the city’s annual Spring Parkway Tree Program. This initiative supports local reforestation by offering high-quality, locally grown trees that thrive in Batavia’s environment.

Thanks to funding from the city’s Non-reusable Bag Fee, residents receive a discount, paying only $45 to $65 per tree, depending on the species selected. The cost includes the tree, planting and mulch.

This year’s tree selections include Swamp White Oak, Exclamation London Planetree, American Hornbeam, Autumn Splendor Horsechestnut, Espresso Kentucky Coffee Tree and Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac. To learn more or apply for a tree, visit bataviail.gov/parkwaytree or contact the Batavia Public Properties and Services Division at 630-454-2400.

Batavia Special-Education Parent Network hosts resource fair

The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network will host its annual Parent Resource Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Batavia High School, 1201 Main St. The free event welcomes families, educators and community members to explore resources supporting students from early childhood through age 22.

Partnering with more than 40 community organizations, BSPN will showcase recreational programs, therapy providers, transition planning services, consultants and advocacy/support specialists, all aimed at enriching the educational experience and quality of life for students with special needs.

BSPN is a collaborative group of parents, educators, therapists and administrators from Batavia Public School District 101 serving families in Batavia, Geneva and Aurora. The network provides mentorship, advocacy and resources to help parents navigate IEPs, 504 plans, therapies and medical needs while fostering a supportive community for students with special needs. For more details and a list of participating organizations, visit bspn_batavia.org.

Soup’s On! Annual tasting event returns March 6

Get ready to warm up with a night of delicious flavors at the eighth annual Soup’s On – Soup Tasting Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Pal Joey’s, 31 N. River St. in Batavia. Tickets are $37 and include 3-ounce samples from about 12 local restaurants, along with Texas toast and oyster crackers to complement the soups. Beverages will be available to buy.

Guests will receive a tasting ticket upon arrival and can sample soups at their own pace while enjoying a night of community and great food. Attendees will vote for their favorite soup with the winner taking home the coveted Soup Bowl Trophy. Will Tusk Thai’s Tom Yum soup defend its title or will another contender rise to the top?

All proceeds from the event support Batavia United Way and its mission to assist neighbors in need. Tickets are available. Don’t miss this “soup-er” night of fun. For details and to reserve your ticket, go to bataviaunitedway.org/soupevent.