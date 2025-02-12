St. Charles co-op wins sectional title, qualifies for state for first time since 2014

St. Charles Co-op’s Rachel Nicastro performs in the floor exercise at the Fremd girls gymnastics sectional in Palatine on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

PALATINE – The road to the IHSA girls state gymnastics meet continued Tuesday night at the Fremd Sectional with six teams competing for a shot to advance to state Feb. 21-22 at Palatine High School.

No. 1-ranked Hinsdale Central sectional champion Downers Grove co-op was the first team to earn a berth to the state meet Monday night with 148.0 points.

And it will be joined at state by St. Charles co-op which easily held off runner-up Glenbrook North 142.5 to 138.7 for the sectional championship as St. Charles qualified for state for the first time since 2014. The top five finishers in each event and all-around advanced to the state meet as well.

Palatine (134.435 points) placed third in the meet behind junior all-around champion Jolee Waddington with 37.675 points (9.42 average). Waddington took second in the state all-around competition last year.

St. Charles’ depth carried them to the team title. All-arounders Rachel Nicastro (36.775 points) took second, Emily Johnson (35.3) took fourth, and Jordyn McBride (35.0) took fifth overall.

“We went 18 for 20, and the scoring always gets tougher this time of year,” said St. Charles coach Tom Wirth, whose team scored 145.3 at regionals last week. “They all did very well, it was a season-high for Rachel, and she’s very good under pressure.”

After falling on balance beam last year at sectionals, Waddington won beam with a 9.375 while adding first-place scores of 9.475 on floor exercise, 9.425 on uneven bars, and 9.4 on vault.

“Especially after falling on beam last year at sectionals it was definitely nerve-wracking,” said Waddington. “Whatever my outcome is (at state) I’m still proud of myself getting there, and without my teammates’ support I don’t do well.”

Palatine coach Terry Theobald is optimistic that Waddington will shine at the state meet again.

“She works through little injuries here and there, and she’s an athlete,” Theobald said. “She’s got a chance (to win all-around), and we’re going to add the layout to vault that can add two-tenth’s.”

Glenbard North first-year sophomore Jaida Aguayo (36.65) was impressive by taking third in the all-around.

“She (Aguayo) has got plenty of room to grow, and beam (8.7) is not her favorite event,” said Glenbard North coach Dennis Wellman. “I’m hoping she can get to the finals in all four events (at state). That is our goal, and vault is her strongest event.”

Barrington freshman Anna Kruse (34.525) placed ninth overall, and she placed fourth on bars (9.025) to advance to state.

“She is a freshman so this is great for her to get this experience,” said Barrington coach Jason Loeffler. “She’s got a stacked routine, and I think if we clean some things up she can make the finals.”

Prospect freshman Taryn Sorensen (8.85) tied for fourth to qualify for state on beam while Conant’s Marissa Shulman (8.825) has a good shot at state when the at-large scores are announced following the final sectional meet Thursday. Sorensen (9.1) also has a good shot at state as an at-large qualifier on vault.

“She (Sorensen) is super excited, and it was her best routine all season,” said Prospect coach Monica Donner. “We might have to put a few upgrades in her routine, and if she hits she’s got a chance.”

