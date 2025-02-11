Geneva Alderperson Amy Mayer presents platform for re-election

Amy Mayer speaks at the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County was held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at the Geneva Public Library. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva 4th Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer gave a three-minute introduction Sunday at the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County forum, as her opponent in the April 1 consolidated election did not attend.

League rules state that if only one candidate in a contested race attends, that person has three minutes to give a presentation about themselves.

Mayer is seeking her second four-year term.

“I was born and raised in Geneva,” Mayer said, speaking to a packed room at the Geneva Public Library. “My parents were both involved in the community. They were both teachers in Geneva. My dad was an alderman. He was also city treasurer for a number of years. So I grew up learning the challenges of working through issues with strong support and strong opposition.”

A 1990 graduate of Geneva High School, Mayer said she is an architect who has worked as a construction executive for 26 years.

“I have the experience to question and challenge developers and to understand the details of large infrastructure projects,” Mayer said.

Her husband also grew up in Geneva, and though they left for a while, Mayer said, they returned 12 years ago to raise their son and be close to family.

“We appreciate how Geneva has grown from a sleepy town to a vibrant community with excellent businesses, services, shops and restaurants,” Mayer said. “I care about Geneva and I serve with the intent of doing the right thing for the citizens of Geneva and for the long term economic and environmental health of the community.”

Mayer said she has the support of her family.

“They know that I seek this position to support the continued excellence that we expect from the city of Geneva – and from its elected officials,” Mayer said.

Mayer said she is hosting a meet the candidate event from 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Nobel House, 309 W. State St., Geneva.

Mayer’s opponent, Erin Di Silvestro, had a work commitment and could not attend the forum, League officials said.

The League hosted mayoral candidates incumbent Kevin Burns and challenge Karsten Pawlik and other contested aldermanic races.

A video of the forum is available on the League’s Facebook page .