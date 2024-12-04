Are you up to the challenge at Batavia Public Library this winter?

Do you like a good challenge?

The kind where you feel your inner spirit rise up to say, “Yeah, let’s do this!” And maybe you’ve got a little fist-pumping action thrown in there at the end.

This winter, we are extending a special challenge to patrons: the Winter Challenge.

For teens and adults, it’s a straight-up reading club. Adults and teens may participate by reading or listening to books, then log their accomplishments to earn prizes. That’s right, there will be prizes.

For children ranging in age from infants through 14-year-olds, Winter Challenge encompasses reading and completing fun activities. Those books and activities stack up and qualify them to earn prizes, too.

Previously called Winter Library Club, Winter Challenge will begin a little earlier than last year. It starts on Monday, Dec. 16, and will wrap up on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 31, simply read or listen to books or complete activities and record your accomplishments on the Beanstack app. Participants may fill out paper logs and return them to one of the library’s three service desks.

Reading logs and activity sheets will be available at the library and on the library’s website beginning Monday, Dec. 16. Printed logs may be submitted by those not using Beanstack.

All Winter Challenge books and activities must be logged on Beanstack or turned into the Youth Services or Reference desks by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, to qualify for prizes.

For every three books read by adults and teens, participants will earn one free prize. Batavia Public Library cardholders also will be entered into a drawing for exciting raffle prizes.

Patrons may turn in a maximum of 10 logs.

For children younger than 15, prizes are earned in groups of five: Complete five activities to earn a book, a reward bag and a virtual prize ticket. Complete 10 activities to earn another book and a second virtual prize ticket. Complete 15 activities and earn a third virtual prize ticket. Children earn these virtual prize tickets to be entered into prize basket drawings on Beanstack. The baskets include a gamer option and an ice cream lover option, among others.

Adults and teens may pick up their prizes as they complete reading logs.

Call the Youth Services Desk at 630-879-1393, ext. 500, or stop by for instructions on how to redeem your child’s log sheet for Winter Challenge rewards and drawing entries.

This winter, we challenge you and your family to saddle up your sled and cart home a stack of books to enjoy when the weather outside is frightful. You just might earn some prizes that are delightful.