St. Charles Library to honor women pilots of WWII with ‘Fly Girls’ presentation

St. Charles Public Library will host a presentation honoring women pilots in World War II at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in the library’s Huntley Community Room. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library)

St. Charles Public Library will host a presentation by Rebecca Tulloch, a certified FAA pilot, on “Fly Girls of World War II,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the library’s Huntley Community Room.

The presentation will highlight the role of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during the war, where over 1,100 women flew military aircraft, including the PT-17 Stearman, the P-51 Mustang and B-17 Flying Fortress.

These women completed essential missions, including air ferrying, target practice for artillery, and aircraft maintenance flights, helping free male pilots for combat.

For more information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.