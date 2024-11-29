Geneva to close Third Street during holiday events Dec. 6-7

Geneva's annual Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour will bring street closures and parking restrictions on Dec. 6-7. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva motorists should expect extra traffic and parking restrictions on Dec. 6 and 7 during the annual Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour.

Temporary parking restrictions will be enforced downtown and along the tour route throughout the weekend. Third Street will be closed Friday evening.

The Christmas Walk tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Temporary downtown parking restrictions will be enforced starting at 3 p.m.

Third Street will close from Route 38 to South Street beginning at 5 p.m. and all intersections along the route will also be closed. The roadways will reopen to traffic after the Christmas Walk at 10 p.m.

Additional parking restrictions will be enforced on Friday and Saturday on streets surrounding each stop of the Holiday House Tour for pedestrian safety and emergency vehicle access.

The Geneva Holiday House Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the following homes: 621 Cheever Ave., 41 S. Lincoln Ave., 222 Grant Ave., 218 Peyton St. and 516 Franklin St.

Tickets are required to attend the Holiday House Tour, and cost $42 per person. To purchase tickets, visit the Chamber of Commerce website.

The Police Department and Geneva Emergency Management Agency will be present throughout the downtown assisting festival guests during the evening. A law enforcement drone may be used to provide real-time aerial monitoring.

For more information about the Christmas Walk and the Holiday House Tour, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.genevachamber.com.