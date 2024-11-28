November 28, 2024
Authors of Chicago’s rock, radio history to sign books at Arcada Theatre

By Hannah Soukup

Arcada Theatre located at 105 E. Main St., in St. Charles. Authors of books on 1970s and 1980s rock and radio history will be on site from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Arcada Theatre’s Studio 64. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Authors of books on 1970s and 1980s rock and radio history will sign books and answer questions from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Arcada Theatre’s Studio 64.

The books and authors include:

  • “70s Chicagoland Rock Concerts” by veteran rock concert photographer Jim Summaria and music writer Mark Plotnick.
  • “The Loop Files – An Oral History of the Most Outrageous Radio Station Ever” by Eckhartz Press publisher, writer and radio producer Rick Kaempfer.
  • “The Flip Side – Where Chicago Rocked” by Flip Side record store chain founders and entrepreneurs Carl and Larry Rosenbaum.
  • “Doin’ the Cruise – Memories from a Lifetime in Radio and Rock & Roll” by legendary Chicago FM radio personality Mitch Michaels.

The Ides of March will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on Arcada’s main stage. The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com/events/.

