Hampshire man, 75, dies after crash in Rutland Township

A 75-year-old Hampshire man died after a crash on U.S. Route 20 east of Illinois Route 47 in Rutland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Robert Skarbonkiewicz, of the 200 block of East Jackson Avenue, Hampshire, was the single occupant of a 2017 black Dodge Journey, which left the road, struck a tree and was found facing east in the ditch, according to the release.

The vehicle had significant visible damage and Skarbonkiewicz was unconscious, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and members of the Pingree Grove & Countryside Fire Protection District, assisted with medical attention due to Skarbonkiewicz sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Skarbonkiewicz was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where medical staff pronounced him dead a short time later, according to the release.

Skarbonkiewicz wore a seat belt during the crash and airbags were deployed within his vehicle.

Kane County Investigations Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Kane County Drone Team, the Office of Emergency Management, the Hampshire police, and the Pingree Grove fire assisted.