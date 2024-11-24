Fox Valley Opera to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in Geneva and Oswego

The Fox Valley Opera will perform George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva. Another performance will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at Oswego Presbyterian Church. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Presbyterian Church )

Fox Valley Opera will present Handel’s “Messiah” twice, once in Oswego and once in Geneva.

There will be a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva, and another at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Oswego Presbyterian Church.

Attendees will be able to sing along with the opera’s choir and orchestra to the chorus of “Hallelujah.”

General admission tickets are $40 per person, while senior, student and group rate discounts are available.

For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit foxvalleyopera.org/ or email info@foxvalleyopera.org.