Fox Valley Opera to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in Geneva and Oswego

Fox Valley Opera will present Handel’s “Messiah” twice, once in Oswego and once in Geneva.
There will be a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fox Valley Presbyterian Church in Geneva, and another at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Oswego Presbyterian Church.
Attendees will be able to sing along with the opera’s choir and orchestra to the chorus of “Hallelujah.”
General admission tickets are $40 per person, while senior, student and group rate discounts are available.
For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit foxvalleyopera.org/ or email info@foxvalleyopera.org.