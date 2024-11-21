Kane State’s Attorney sets No-Refusal operation

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun. (File photo)

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office will work with local law enforcement on a No-Refusal operation the night before Thanksgiving to reduce impaired driving incidents, according to a news release.

The No-Refusal operation will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and end at 3 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, on Thanksgiving Day.

This will be the 37th No-Refusal operation since the State’s Attorney’s Office began the program in 2008, according to the release.

“Our goal with ‘No-Refusal’ operations is to make Kane County’s roads safer,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in the release. “Individuals should be reminded that designated drivers, taxis, Uber and Lyft are all excellent options for getting home responsibly.”

No-Refusal operations are designed to assist police efforts to obtain a search warrant for individuals who refuse to submit to chemical testing after a drunken driving arrest, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorneys will assist police through the search warrant process to compel a suspect to submit to a blood, breath or urine test as required by Illinois law, according to the release.

Illinois courts have held that a person has no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists. Anyone who declines to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant should expect to face additional charges.

“The night before Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for friends to celebrate being together,” Mosser said in the release. “We don’t wish to discourage that, but when a person decides to drink to excess and get behind the wheel of a car, it places everyone at risk.”