Kaneland School District gathers community input for potential referendum

Kaneland School District 302 offices. The district has engaged with the community, staff and students to gather feedback on a potential referendum. (Shaw Media file photo)

Kaneland School District has actively engaged with the community, staff and students to gather feedback on a potential referendum.

Over the past few months, the administration held six town hall meetings, attended over 15 school and community events and conducted surveys, discussions and individual interactions to collect input.

“We believe that involving our community is crucial in making informed decisions about the future of our schools,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kurt Rohlwing in a news release from the school district. “The insights gained from these discussions will play a vital role in helping the Kaneland Board of Education understand what our stakeholders need and want as we consider the parameters of a referendum.”

This feedback will be presented to the Kaneland Board of Education to inform decisions about the referendum.

The Board is expected to discuss next steps in the coming months.

For more information, visit kaneland.org/referendum.