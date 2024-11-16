Kane County property transfers: Oct. 10 to 18, 2024

Batavia

Paetzold Trust to Lawrence Edward Orsborn Jr., Residence at 1020 Woodland Ave., $400,000, Oct. 15.

Robin Renee Moseley to Timothy J. and Paige M. Angeliu, Residence at 118 N. Van Nortwick Ave., $355,000, Oct. 16.

James P. Marsh to Adam and Amy Kenes, Residence at 1208 Buttermilk Lane, $640,000, Oct. 11.

Necko Civic to Sarah D. Lahl, Residence at 1585 Kraft Ave., $369,500, Oct. 15.

Muralidharan Venkatraman to Ebony Mcconico, Residence at 1749 Carlstedt Drive, $365,000, Oct. 18.

Frank Carbonetti to Zachary J. Bright, Residence at 2045 Stuttle Road, $355,000, Oct. 18.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Xiaohe Li, Residence at 2546 Mill St., $583,500, Oct. 18.

Jeffrey C. Sandberg to Rebecca D. and John D. Rohan, Residence at 338 Mill St., $273,000, Oct. 17.

Joyce M. Fisher to Par Trust, Residence at 38W055 Deerpath Road, $1.3 million, Oct. 15.

Debra J. Jongebloed to Alexander P. Vanberkum, Residence at 427 Roberts Lane, $357,000, Oct. 15.

Alex M. Chambers to Jay and Jennifer Schilling, Residence at 527 Ridgelawn Trail, $615,000, Oct. 16.

Thomas Edward Skoumal to Utopia N. Hill and Jarrell Hill, Residence at 620 S. Van Buren St., $589,000, Oct. 15.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rhett Mathew Cater and Alexandra Cater, Residence at 695 Branson Drive, $669,500, Oct. 18.

Elburn

Keith Duval to Nicholas M. Puralewski Sr. and Whitney F. Puralewski, Residence at 1023 Sears Circle, $380,000, Oct. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Dawn Marie Ringstad and Simon Ian Berry, Residence at 200 Davidson Drive, $554,500, Oct. 16.

Ross Lane Development LLC WPG to D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest, Residence at 256 Snowdrop Lane, $4,370,000, Oct. 18.

Timothy A. Kasper to Ryan Carey, Residence at 408 Prairie Valley Street, $465,000, Oct. 18.

Seablom Joint Trust to Timothy and Jodie Crotteau, Residence at 44W020 Main St. Road, $875,000, Oct. 15.

Geneva

Vincent Paku to Olivia Joy and Cody John Slivka, Residence at 0N806 Lea Drive, $518,000, Oct. 15.

Darryl M. Tyndorf Jr. to George Drake and Tina Oraham, Residence at 0S028 Forbes Drive, $700,000, Oct. 15.

Anthony D. Demaria Trust to Bell Trust, Residence at 0S350 Ellithorp Lane, $730,000, Oct. 18.

Kimberly K. Brazington to Tyler M. and Kaylee M. Bellock, Residence at 0S978 E. Burnham Lane, $559,000, Oct. 10.

Viking Partners Randall Square to NRP Randall Square LLC, Residence at 1416 S. Randall Road, $15,550,000, Oct. 16.

John W. Luxon to David I. Sanchez Turner and Jill M. Sanchez, Residence at 1608 Bunker Court, $645,000, Oct. 10.

David I. Sanchez Turner to Nicholas James and Amanda Irene Discipio, Residence at 19 Bridgeport Lane, $510,000, Oct. 15.

Nicholas James Discipio to Anthony J. and Andrea J. Wdowiarz, Residence at 2567 Lorraine Circle, $350,000, Oct. 15.

Steven A. Cochran to Jack T. Flynn and Rachael Flynn, Residence at 312 Oakwood Drive, $400,000, Oct. 11.

Keim Development Ltd. to Paul M. and Barbara M. Patterson, Residence at 3445 Blazing Star Court, $895,000, Oct. 15.

Michael Kelly to William and Emily Cobian, Residence at 38W412 Mcquire Place, $650,000, Oct. 10.

Joel Wallace to Stark Trust, Residence at 39W224 East Mallory Drive, $555,000, Oct. 17.

Scot F. Koif to Samantha R. and Robert A. Hawco, Residence at 39W503 N. Hyde Park, $548,000, Oct. 16.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Steven and Nanette Andersson, Residence at 527 Willow Lane, $490,000, Oct. 16.

Kimberly E. Kelly to Ashley Simon and Timothy Michael Riley, Residence at 776 Riverbank Drive, $480,000, Oct. 10.

William Topp to Susan and William Gedwill, Residence at 808 Anderson Blvd., $485,000, Oct. 10.

Baumann Trust to Lawrence A. and Linda K. Carlson, Residence at 981 Ginger Lane, $436,000, Oct. 18.

Maple Park

Lilija A. Adomenas to 25 S. LaGrange Road LLC, Residence at 205 1/2 Center St., $239,000, Oct. 10.

Buss Trust to Dream Acres LLC, Residence at 3N098 Freeland Road, $975,000, Oct. 17.

Haug Trust to Nick Petit, Residence at 47W160 Welter Road, $316,000, Oct. 10.

North Aurora

Kenneth M. Seperack to Giana Zavala and Anthony F. Leon, Residence at 1488 Hearthstone Lane, $515,000, Oct. 18.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Luis Perez and Carolina Guerrero Perez, Residence at 1540 W. Mooseheart Road, $375,000, Oct. 11.

Sophia Galanis to Peter Vicencio, Residence at 211 Lilac Lane, $270,000, Oct. 15.

Cary F. Estes to Todd A. Moore, Residence at 268 Kathryn Lane, $275,000, Oct. 11.

Carlos Contreras to Brian and Lyn Condon, Residence at 42 Silver Trail, $292,000, Oct. 11.

Series VI of Horton Properties to Daniel and Lucia Bejarano, Residence at 516 Cherrywood Drive, $120,000, Oct. 10.

McCue Builders Inc. to Kenneth Michael and Sandra Sue Seperack, Residence at 565 Quail Lane, $582,500, Oct. 17.

Michael J. Bowlds to Austin Petersen and Renee Ciccola, Residence at 6 N. Sycamore Lane, $320,000, Oct. 10.

St. Charles

Valerie J. White to Fitzgerald Trust, Residence at 1200 S. Third St., $435,000, Oct. 17.

Impact Capital LLC to Melissa Sunstrom, Residence at 1208 S. Seventh Ave., $390,000, Oct. 15.

Kimberly Tucker to Alexandra Marie and Jeffrey David Hartzell, Residence at 1513 Fox Chase Blvd., $605,000, Oct. 17.

David J. Sanders to Krizia R. Anderson, Residence at 1535 Adams Ave., $409,000, Oct. 15.

Fadi A. Sweiss to Tanya Christina Gluzerman, Residence at 166 Birch Lane, $375,000, Oct. 15.

Cloutier Trust to Rullo Alex and Vicky C. Rullo, Residence at 1804 Waverly Circle, $460,000, Oct. 18.

Joseph Garland to Katherine Cooley, Residence at 1821 Moore Court, $316,000, Oct. 15.

Kendall Partners Ltd. to Husam Najib, Residence at 20 N. Fifth Ave., $550,000, Oct. 10.

Gabrielle A. Abinion to Keithon Williams, Residence at 2002 King Edward Ave., $765,000, Oct. 15.

GW St. Charles LLC to University Realty Group LLC and Kenwood Realty Group LLC, Residence at 2630 E. Main St., $3,110,000, Oct. 15.

Dorothy L. Cain to Nydia Fitzsimmons, Residence at 3380 Renard Lane, $350,000, Oct. 18.

Jeffrey L. Babineau to Brianna N. Prior, Residence at 33W138 Toni St., $335,000, Oct. 10.

Albertson Trust to Ketul and Devanshi Patel, Residence at 38W304 Yaupon Court, $785,000, Oct. 15.

David Vallee to Peter John Klingler and Patricia Marie Fitzgerald, Residence at 39W115 Black Willow Drive, $65,000, Oct. 11.

Henson Trust to Steven R. and Theresa M. Marino, Residence at 3N445 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, $825,000, Oct. 10.

Donald H. Manske to Chakshu Mahajan and Namrata Negi, Residence at 3N812 John Greenleaf Whittier Place, $820,000, Oct. 15.

Mahoney Trust to Azeem Ahmed, Residence at 40W353 Laura Ingalls Wilder Road, $780,000, Oct. 15.

Judith F. Hunnicutt to Richard A. and Kelly M. Arsenault, Residence at 4N427 Robert Penn Warren Cove, $617,500, Oct. 15.

Jeffrey Meisner to Nicolo Loizzo, Residence at 502 Surrey Woods Drive, $435,000, Oct. 17.

Janice A. Turk to Nicholas and Megan Desanto, Residence at 532 Post Road, $532,000, Oct. 10.

John Schrepferman to Ian and Danielle Hamilton, Residence at 7N960 Columbine West, $905,000, Oct. 15.

South Elgin

Island Park Farms LLC to Erik T. and Kimberly K. Clesen, Residence at 1049 Center Drive, $60,000, Oct. 11.

Daniel McKinley to Jeremy and Jasmine Schneider, Residence at 1075 N. Lancaster Circle, $420,000, Oct. 10.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Kayla Barreto and Mikelle Miles, Residence at 1101 Atterberg Road, $381,500, Oct. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Ahmed Gouaarous and Amina Doukhri, Residence at 1105 Atterberg Road, $402,000, Oct. 15.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Haresh and Vaidehiben Pandya, Residence at 1170 Slade Road, $600,000, Oct. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Fatima Valdez Bonilla and Ivan Obed Aguilar Hernandez, Residence at 1174 Slade Road, $571,000, Oct. 17.

MI Homes Chicago LLC to Denise M. and Michael P. Perri, Residence at 1321 Comstock Road, $418,500, Oct. 15.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Paul Dunn and Ann Marie Dunn, Residence at 1333 Endicott Road, $505,500, Oct. 10.

Michael W. Groch to Sowad and Janjira Budjaran, Residence at 1422 River Road, $260,000, Oct. 15.

Petrit Azizi to Thomas C. Duddy, Residence at 1519 Deer Pointe Drive, $298,000, Oct. 10.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Smruti and Ketul Patel, Residence at 164 Kingsport Drive, $338,500, Oct. 16.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jay and Krushita Parekh, Residence at 166 Kingsport Drive, $353,000, Oct. 11.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Jarett J. Chorzempa and Lisa M. McKenna, Residence at 1894 Harwood Ave., $642,500, Oct. 11.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Anthony Flores and Claudia A. Flores, Residence at 198 Railway Drive, $630,500, Oct. 17.

Israel Olascoaga to Jacqueline Johnson, Residence at 262 Windsor Court D, $235,000, Oct. 18.

Jifu Tan to Carolina Montes, Residence at 281 Nicole Drive B, $295,000, Oct. 17.

Mendoza Trust to Timothy R. Pudlik and Samantha F. Madro Pudlik, Residence at 328 W. Harvard Circle, $390,000, Oct. 16.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mican Ray Lear and Christi Lear, Residence at 453 Marston St., $463,000, Oct. 11.

Matthew Crosoli to Eric and Alexis Damore, Residence at 528 Cole Drive, $655,000, Oct. 11.

Bonnie Sipple to Alexander Dixon, Residence at 564 E. Middle St., $255,000, Oct. 18.

Anthony George Evers to Scott and Amy Luedke, Residence at 701 Ashton Lane, $697,500, Oct. 16.

William Jackson to A&R Spaces LLC, Residence at 769 Hobart Drive C, $196,000, Oct. 18.

Lisa M. Schutz to Luis Alan Pedraza Gomez Tagle and Jasmine A. Pedraza, Residence at 788 Waterside Drive, $630,000, Oct. 10.

MI Homes Chicago LLC to Desean E. and Charlotte Y. Coleman, Residence at 836 Harwood Ave., $608,500, Oct. 15.

Sugar Grove

Trina M. Leonard to Carlos Gutierrez, Residence at 1 Briargate Circle, $425,000, Oct. 15.

Armbrust Trust to Mary Hollaway and Travis Thone, Residence at 1942 Fays Lane, $460,000, Oct. 15.

Fredricksen Trust to Gregory and Gladys Renaud, Residence at 905 Spruce St., $532,000, Oct. 16.