Here are the Batavia candidates for April election so far

The City of Batavia has 12 City Council seats up for election in the April Consolidated Election, along with the seats for Mayor and City Clerk. As of Nov. 14, there are no contested races and several are without a candidate.

The window for candidates to file petitions opened on Nov. 12 and the deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Thomas M. Connelly has filed to run for Mayor. Mayor Jeff Schielke has not yet filed to run for reelection, although he has announced his plan to do so.

City Clerk Kate Garrett has filed to run for reelection and is so far unopposed.

In Ward 2, Alderman Leah Leman has filed to run for reelection and is so far unopposed.

Two seats in Ward 3 are up for election. Alderman Kevin Malone is running for reelection to a two-year term and is currently without a challenger. Newcomer Alice Lohman is running for a four-year term, for the Ward 3 seat currently held by George Ajazi, who has not yet filed for reelection.

Two seats are up for election in Ward 4, for a two- and a four-year term, and neither of the incumbents have filed. Doug Eldenkamp has filed to run for Ward 4 seat with a four-year term, and is currently unopposed.

In Ward 5, Jim Fahrenbach has filed to run for the seat currently held by Mark Uher, who has not yet filed. Fahrenbach is currently unopposed.

One seat in Ward 1, one seat in Ward 6 and two seats in Ward 7 are all up for reelection and are currently without candidates.

The Consolidated Election will be held on April 1, 2025.