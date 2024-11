Kirk Road in Batavia will be closed in both directions between Wilson Street and Hubbard Avenue for railroad track repairs from 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday morning, Nov. 19. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Batavia motorists should expect significant traffic impacts this weekend as Kirk Road will be closed for railroad track repairs.

Kirk Road will be closed in both directions between Wilson Street and Hubbard Avenue from 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.

Motorists will be detoured to an alternate route, but details of the temporary traffic pattern have not yet been released.